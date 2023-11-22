Home

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Will Salman Khan’s Film Fail to do Rs 300 Crore? Check Detailed Analysis

Salman Khan's film Tiger 3 has completed 10 days at the domestic Box Office and more 10 days of free run is left until Animal and Sam Bahadur hit the screens on December 1. Can it reach the benchmark of Rs 300 crore?

Tiger 3 box office collection day 10 update

Tiger 3 box office update day 10: Tiger 3 has completed 10 days at the Box Office. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer might just end up being the second lowest-earning film from YRF’s spy universe at the Box Office. The Maneesh Sharma directorial has made an impactful presence at the ticket window but its 10-day collection is way lower than what you expect from a film of this magnitude.

Tiger 3 has got 10 more days to enjoy a free run at the Box Office. Once Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur hit the screens on December 1, the window to perform will shrink further. This is also one of the major reasons why Tiger 3 might just not be able to collect Rs 300 crore at the domestic Box Office – a benchmark which is considered a cakewalk for Salman Khan‘s big films.

Check The 10-Day Box Office Breakup of Tiger 3 – Nett Collection (sacnilk)

Day 1 (Sunday): Rs 44.5 crore

Day 2 (Monday): Rs 59.25 crore

Day 3 (Tuesday): Rs 44.3 crore

Day 4 (Wednesday): Rs 21.1 crore

Day 5 (Thursday): Rs 18.5 crore

Day 6 (Friday): Rs 13.25 crore

Day 7 (Saturday): Rs 18.5 crore

Day 8 (Sunday): Rs 10.5 crore

Day 9 (Monday): Rs 7.35 crore

Day 10 (Tuesday): Rs 6.35 crore

Total: Rs 243.60 crore

The previous Tiger films have done well at the Box Office. However, several factors combined to affect Tiger 3‘s performance including its time of release. The makers released it on Sunday – the Diwali day, thereby missing out on the three-day opening weekend window. Various trade analysts believe that had the film hit the screens on Friday, November 9, instead of Sunday – November 12, the long Diwali weekend could have added better to the overall number so far.

Tiger 3 might just end up its 20-day run at around Rs 290 crore which is still far from the benchmark of Rs 300 crore. If it ends up achieving this number before December 1, it will be a big feat. But, can it? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Tiger 3!

