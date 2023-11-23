Home

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Salman Khan’s Actioner Faces Downfall, Likely to Mint Rs 250 Crore – Check Detailed Analysis

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's film, which also features Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan in special cameo appearances, fails to continue its pace post Diwali - Check detailed reports!

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 11: Tiger 3 has been seeing a decline since the week before Diwali. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s movie had a wild start at the box office, but it hasn’t been able to revert to its previous pace. As a result, on day 11, the film’s box office receipts significantly faced a downfall. The film will likely make Rs 5.75 crore (early estimates) as per sacnilk reports. Even while the actioner surpassed Rs 400 crore globally on Wednesday, the film struggles to cross the Rs 250 crore mark.

In its second week, the film has no rivals and is predicted to keep up its current pace. When Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal opens nationwide on December 1, 2023, the second Friday box office results will dictate the movie’s lifetime earnings.

Check The 10-Day Box Office Breakup of Tiger 3 – Nett Collection (sacnilk)

Day 1 (Sunday): Rs 44.5 crore

Day 2 (Monday): Rs 59.25 crore

Day 3 (Tuesday): Rs 44.3 crore

Day 4 (Wednesday): Rs 21.1 crore

Day 5 (Thursday): Rs 18.5 crore

Day 6 (Friday): Rs 13.25 crore

Day 7 (Saturday): Rs 18.5 crore

Day 8 (Sunday): Rs 10.5 crore

Day 9 (Monday): Rs 7.35 crore

Day 10 (Tuesday): Rs 6.35 crore

Day 11(Wednesday): Rs 5.75 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 249.70 crore

After Tiger 3, the top three highest-grossing Diwali films ever are Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) with Rs 389 crore and Krrish 3 (2013) with Rs 393 crore. This implies that Salman Khan now owns two of the top three Diwali hits.

