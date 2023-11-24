Home

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 12: Salman Khan’s Actioner Drops Significantly, Struggles to Cross Rs 250 Crore – Check Detailed Reports And Analysis

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's spy thriller witnessed a significant decline on the twelfth day. The film just crossed Rs 250 crore mark - Check detailed reports.

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 12: Tiger 3, the much-awaited action thriller starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, opened strong at the box office, raising expectations for a blockbuster. However, following a brief hike, the movie’s box office results saw a sharp downturn. The excitement about Tiger 3 subsided in the second week, suggesting a struggle. With an anticipated collection of Rs 4.70 crore on Friday, industry tracker Sacnilk revealed that the film’s domestic profits might reach Rs 254.46 crore. Tiger 3 fails to live up to the hype despite being Salman Khan’s biggest blockbuster in six years, mostly because of its large production budget.

Check The 10-Day Box Office Breakup of Tiger 3 – Nett Collection (sacnilk)

Day 1 (Sunday): Rs 44.5 crore

Day 2 (Monday): Rs 59.25 crore

Day 3 (Tuesday): Rs 44.3 crore

Day 4 (Wednesday): Rs 21.1 crore

Day 5 (Thursday): Rs 18.5 crore

Day 6 (Friday): Rs 13.25 crore

Day 7 (Saturday): Rs 18.5 crore

Day 8 (Sunday): Rs 10.5 crore

Day 9 (Monday): Rs 7.35 crore

Day 10 (Tuesday): Rs 6.35 crore

Day 11 (Wednesday): Rs 5.81 crore

Day 12 (Thursday): Rs 4.70 crore

Total: Rs 254.46 crore

Tiger 3, the third installment of the Tiger franchise, following ‘Ek Tha Tiger‘ in 2012 and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai‘ in 2017, made its theatrical release on November 12, coinciding with Diwali. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprised their roles as Avinash and Zoya respectively.’Tiger 3‘ is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan made cameo appearances in the spy-thriller. Tanuj Tiku wrote the background score, while Pritam wrote the soundtrack.

‘Tiger 3‘ is reportedly the most costly production of Yash Raj Films, having been developed on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore.

