Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Estimates): Salman Khan’s Spy Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore in India, Monday Gets Rs 60+ Crore – Check Full Analysis

Tiger 3 box office collection day 2 detailed report in India (early estimates): Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's fim experiences a huge turnout in theatres on Monday - bigger than its opening day.

Tiger 3 box office day 2 update: Salman Khan’s mass entertainer, Tiger 3 has got packed theatres on Monday. The day 2 business of the film is going to be way more than expected as it seems to have done some magic in spot bookings all over the country. YRF’s fifth film from the spy universe has already emerged as the biggest opener for Salman worldwide and now, it will also record the biggest single-day collection in the top five films. As per the early estimates, Tiger 3 seems to be recording a nett collection of Rs 60+ crore on day 2, which is incredible and beyond expectations.

The Maneesh Sharma directorial grossed around Rs 27 crore from its advance booking for day 2. And with the spot bookings combined, Tiger 3 is looking at more Rs 30-32 crore nett, making the total of the two days to cross Rs 100 crore at the Box Office in India. It would be a huge feat for the film to achieve this figure considering the word-of-mouth around the film is largely mixed.

Check The 2-Day Box Office Breakup of Tiger 3 in India – Nett Collection:

Day 1 (Sunday): Rs 44.5 crore

Day 2 (Monday): Rs 60 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 104.5 crore

Tiger 3 has already grabbed the sixth spot on the list of the biggest Indian openers at the domestic Box Office by surpassing Salman’s own Bharat and Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year. It is also the fifth biggest Bollywood opener at the Indian Box Office if we exclude KGF 2 Hindi from the third spot which was essentially a Kannada-language film.

Tiger 3 might just replace SRK’s Pathaan from the fifth spot on the list of Hindi films with the highest single-day collections.

Check Top 5 Hindi Films With Highest Single-Day Collection:

Jawan (Sunday): Rs 81 crore Jawan (Thursday-opening day): Rs 75 crore Jawan (Saturday): Rs 72 crore Pathaan (Republic Day 2023): Rs 70 crore Pathaan (Sunday): Rs 60.75 crore

Tiger 3 will be maintaining this pace at the Box Office for the next two days after which the five-day Diwali festivities will be over and the real test will begin for the film. It will be interesting to see how the film performs at the ticket window from Thursday onwards. Until then, it’s a happy Diwali for both the fans and the makers. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Tiger 3!

