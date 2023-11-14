Home

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 2: Salman Khan Sets Massive New Record on 2nd Day, YRF’s Spy Actioner Crosses Rs 100 Crore in India – Check Detailed Analysis

Tiger 3 saw a huge jump in its performance at the Box Office on the second day. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer set new records in its name on Monday. Check a detailed report here.

Tiger 3 box office collection day 2 - Monday update

Tiger 3 box office Monday update: Tiger 3 roared louder on its second day than the opening day at the Box Office. The Salman Khan big Diwali entertainer witnessed a huge crowd in theatres on Monday and that quickly translated into numbers. The total of the two days has now crossed Rs 100 crore in the domestic market, as predicted in our last Box Office report mentioning the early estimates for the second day. The Maneesh Sharma directorial collected in the range of Rs 58-60 crore on Monday, giving the film one of the highest single-day numbers.

Highlights Tiger 3 crosses Rs 100 crore at domestic Box Office in 2 days

Salman Khan's film Tiger 3 records the second-biggest 2nd day at Box Office

Tiger 3 becomes the sixth biggest opener at Indian Box Office

Tiger 3 is looking at consistent growth in its collection until Wednesday when the five-day Diwali festivities finally get over with Bhai Dooj. The film is expected to make around Rs 200 crore nett by the end of Wednesday. As of now, it saw a new record being made in its name after Monday gave Salman the second-biggest second day for a Bollywood film ever. Pathaan continues to have a record for the biggest second-day collection at Rs 70 crore (Thursday).

Check The Two-Day Box Office Breakup of Tiger 3 at Indian Box Office – Nett Collection:

Day 1 (Sunday): Rs 44.5 crore

Day 2 (Monday): Rs 58-60 crore

Total: Rs 102.5 crore

Tiger 3 grows from strength to strength and is likely to emerge as the highest-grossing film for Salman. The record currently belongs to Tiger Zinda Hai, the second film in the Tiger franchise and the third in YRF’s spy universe. The film collected a total of Rs 339.16 crore in its lifetime at the Indian Box Office and Tiger 3 is expected to surpass that number by the end of its second weekend.

Check The List of Top 7 Highest-Grossing Films of Salman Khan at Indian Box Office:

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017): Rs 339.16 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): Rs 320.34 crore Sultan (2016): Rs 300.45 crore Kick (2014): Rs 231.85 crore Bharat (2019): Rs 211.07 crore Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015): Rs 210.16 crore Ek Tha Tiger (2012): Rs 198.78 crore

Tiger 3 is likely to emerge as the third-biggest film in YRF’s spy universe after Pathaan (Rs 543.05 crore) and Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339.16 crore). Anything above that would be a remarkable feat in its kitty. What are your expectations from its lifetime collection? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Tiger 3!

