Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Rs 200 Crore Soon For Salman Khan’s Action-Packed Blockbuster; Jawan Still Ahead- Check Detailed Report

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's action drama film is flying high with amazing numbers. Check the detailed first Tuesday collection of Tiger 3.

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Just like festival days, Diwali is a hot favourite for Bollywood producers as well. On the day of Diwali, November 12, i.e. Sunday, Tiger 3 was released. Talking about the collections so far of two days, Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, has surpassed Rs 183.39 crore at the global box office. Released in the Hindi language with dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu, the action-packed blockbuster has experienced a rollercoaster of earnings over these initial days.

Tiger 3 Day 1: Grand opening

On Tiger 3‘s first day, which fell on a Sunday i.e. Diwali 2023, the film garnered an impressive Rs 95.23 crore worldwide gross. The earnings were divided among various languages, with the India Net Collection Rs 44.5 crore.

Tiger 3 Day 2: The Rise

The second day, a Monday, saw a decline in Tiger 3’s earnings. The total collection for the day was Rs 88.16 crore worldwide. However, in India, the earnings increased by 32.58% i.e. Rs 59 crore.

#Tiger3 ZOOMS past ₹150 cr mark in just two days at the WW Box Office.

#SalmanKhan‘s film had an EXTRAORDINARY Monday with huge crowd and occupancy across all centres. Day 1 – ₹ 95.23 cr… pic.twitter.com/2OLB7g6I0F — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 14, 2023

Check Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction As Per Bollymoviereviewz.com

The early estimate of day 3 of Tiger 3 shows the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer is off to a good hold on Tuesday, i.e. November 14. It is seeing a drop of 20% from Sunday as major parts of India have a holiday, especially in the Hindi belt while it’s not a holiday in other parts. As mentioned by bollymoviereviewz.com, Rs 38 to 41 crore nett is estimated from all languages. Tiger 3‘s worldwide box office collection of three days is expected to reach Rs 230 crore to Rs 235 crore. In India, the action-packed blockbuster on day 3 will reportedly earn Rs 37.75 crore and the total India Net Collection will reach Rs 141.25 crore, as per sacnilk.com.

Bhai Dooj is tomorrow, November 15 and there is a big chance for Tiger 3 to perform great on Wednesday to make good earnings. Bhai Dooj is celebrated in the Northern states but in several places in the country, the festival is made with different names such as ‘Bhai Phonta’, ‘Bhai Tika’, ‘Bhau Beej’, and ‘Yamadvitiya’.

Check this space for the latest updates on Tiger 3’s Box Office Collection.

