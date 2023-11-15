Home

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan’s Film Nears Rs 150 Crore But Ind vs NZ to Bring a Dent in Growth – Check Full Analysis

Salman Khan's film Tiger 3 nears Rs 150 crore in three days and gears up for another festive day but will the collection grow or fall on Wednesday? Here's the full analysis.

Tiger 3 box office collection day 3 update

Tiger 3 collection update: Tiger 3 Has recorded good business in three days at the Box Office but its real test will begin now. The Salman Khan starrer will witness a fall in collection as the Diwali festivities get over on Wednesday, marking the end with the Bhai Duj celebrations, especially in the northern part of the country. The Maneesh Sharma directorial has neared the benchmark of Rs 150 crore at the Box Office in three days and it’s a fantastic note for a film from YRF’s spy universe.

After opening at Rs 44.5 crore nett in India, it showed a steep jump in collections on Monday and collected Rs 59 crore, taking the two-day total to cross Rs 100 crore at the domestic Box Office. Tiger 3 saw a fall on the third day and as per the trade website sacnilk, the film could collect around Rs 42 crore on Tuesday, taking the three-day total to around Rs 146 crore nett in India. The expectations for Wednesday are between Rs 36-38 crore. Anything above that would be an added advantage for the film.

Check The Three-Day Box Office Breakup of Tiger 3 – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1 (Sunday): Rs 44.5 crore

Day 2 (Monday): Rs 59 crore

Day 3 (Tuesday): Rs 42.50 crore

Total: Rs 146 crore

The film has recorded the fourth-biggest three-day collection in India after Jawan, Pathaan, and KGF 2. Tiger 3 has already emerged as the biggest opener for Salman and it will go on to become the highest-grossing film for the actor, beating its predecessor – Tiger Zinda Hai which collected Rs 339.16 crore in its lifetime run at the Box Office.

Meanwhile, the numbers for today – Wednesday, depend a lot on India’s performance in the World Cup’s Semi-Final match against New Zealand. The traction at the ticket window will be impacted by the match and it will be interesting to see where Tiger 3 goes from here until the weekend hits again and the collections grow. The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead, should cross the benchmark of Rs 200 crore at the Box Office by the end of the coming weekend. What are your expectations? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Tiger 3!

