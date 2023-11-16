Home

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Salman Khan’s Film Shows Major Drop on Wednesday Due to Ind vs NZ, Collects Rs 22 Crore – Check Full Analysis –

Tiger 3 box office collection day 4 detailed report: Salman Khan's film continues to collect in a double digit but the collections drop majorly on its fourth day - Wednesday.

Tiger 3 box office collection day 4 update

Tiger 3 box office collection day 4 update: Tiger 3 continues to entertain the audience in theatres with its stylish action and wonderful cameos. After rocking the Box Office in three days, it saw a dip on the fourth day – Wednesday after which the overall four-day collection neared Rs 170 crore in the domestic market. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer collected in double digit on Wednesday but collections were dropped half to what the film collected on Tuesday. The Wednesday estimates of the Maneesh Sharma directorial are around Rs 22 crore, exactly half of the Rs 44 crore that the film earned on its previous day.

Tiger 3 stands at Rs 169.50 crore nett after its four-day run at the Box Office. The collection could have been bigger but the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match acted as a dent in its growth on Wednesday when most people enjoyed the big match sitting at their homes. Thursday and Friday are working days ahead and therefore, the collections of Tiger 3 are not expected to rise any further until Saturday when the fans will be back to theatres to watch the film and cherish the Salman and SRK combo for yet another time on-screen.

Check The Four-Day Box Office Breakup of Tiger 3 – Nett Collection (sacnilk)

Day 1 (Sunday): Rs 44.5 crore

Day 2 (Monday): Rs 59 crore

Day 3 (Tuesday): Rs 44 crore

Day 4 (Wednesday): Rs 22 crore

Total: Rs 169.50 crore

Tiger 3 is expected to roll a staggering Rs 300 crore by the end of its second weekend. The film is running extraordinarily in the northern market and overseas and its worldwide Box Office has already touched Rs 250 crore gross.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 will soon surpass its predecessor Tiger Zinda Hai to become Salman’s highest-grossing film of all time and the biggest film in the Tiger franchise. While it looks difficult for it to beat Pathaan‘s lifetime collection, it can sure come around War’s business. So many records to make ahead! Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Tiger 3!

