Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan’s Film Targets Rs 300 Crore in Second Weekend – Check Day-Wise Detailed Update

Tiger 3 box office collection day 5 latest update: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film has entered into its second weekend at the ticket window with the expectations of surpassing Rs 300 crore in India.

Tiger 3 box office collection update day 5

Tiger 3 box office collection day 5: Tiger 3 has recorded a fabulous week at the Box Office and is now looking at a rocking second weekend. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer is looking at surpassing the benchmark of Rs 300 crore after nearing Rs 190 crore by the end of five days at the Box Office.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is the fifth instalment from YRF’s spy universe. Also featuring Emraan Hashmi as the lead villain, Tiger 3 has seen a dip in its collection but the weekend is expected to compensate for it. On Wednesday, the collections saw a 50 per cent drop from Tuesday and the film collected Rs 21.1 crore nett. On Thursday, the business dipped further and the film collected Rs 18.50 crore. The total after five days now stands at Rs 187.65 crore nett.

Check The Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Tiger 3 After 5 Days – Nett Collection (Sacnilk)

Day 1 (Sunday): Rs 44.5 crore

Day 2 (Monday): Rs 59.25 crore

Day 3 (Tuesday): Rs 44.3 crore

Day 4 (Wednesday): Rs 21.1 crore

Day 5 (Thursday): Rs 18.50 crore

Total: Rs 187.65 crore

Tiger 3 has emerged as the biggest opener for Salman Khan. It is also on its way to becoming the highest-grossing film of the superstar’s career by surpassing the lifetime business of Tiger Zinda Hai, its predecessor. The spy drama is running at around Rs 300 crore worldwide already and it will be interesting to see how far it can go in its lifetime run.

The film is expected to generate between Rs 50-60 crore in the second weekend. Anything above that would be an added advantage in its performance. Tiger 3 has a clear window to perform till December 1 before Animal and Sam Bahadur release and take over the screens. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Tiger 3!

