Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Film Shows Jump, Will Earnings Dip Due to IND vs AUS Final? – Check Detailed Analysis

Tiger 3 Box Office: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's spy thriller crosses 200 crore mark in India. The World Cup 2023 finale will offer serious competition for the movie, which may account for a slight decrease in numbers.

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 7: ‘Tiger 3‘ starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has been doing well at the box office. When it debuted in theatres on November 12, Diwali, the film, which was directed by Maneesh Sharma, was a huge delight for the fans. The action film broke the Rs 200 crore barrier, thanks to strong box office sales. According to early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com, the movie will earn Rs 17 crore on Saturday with an overall occupancy rate of 21%. Tiger 3 opened to Rs 44.50 crore on its first day at the box office. Salman Khan’s movie brought in Rs 59.25 crore on the second day, while on its third and fourth days, it brought in Rs 44 and Rs 21 crore, respectively.

Tiger 3 vs IND-AUS World Cup Final

The World Cup semifinals will have an influence on the movie, which did well on Friday night and Saturday. However, when India plays Australia in the World Cup final on Sunday, the movie’s revenues will suffer once again. The mass circuits have once again generated the majority of the revenue.

Check Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Tiger 3 After 7 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1 (Sunday): Rs 44.5 crore

Day 2 (Monday): Rs 59.25 crore

Day 3 (Tuesday): Rs 44.3 crore

Day 4 (Wednesday): Rs 21.1 crore

Day 5 (Thursday): Rs 18.5 crore

Day 6 (Friday): Rs 13.25 crore

Day 7: (Saturday): Rs 17 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 217.90 crore

Tiger 3, which is a sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Ek Tha Tiger (2012), stars Salman Khan’s super spy Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, opposite Katrina as Zoya, a former ISI agent. Set after Pathaan’s events, the Maneesh Sharma-directed film is a part of Yash Raj Films’ espionage world. In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan plays Pathaan, and Hrithik Roshan plays Kabir from War. Emraan Hashmi enters the franchise as the main rival.

