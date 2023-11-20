Home

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Dull Sunday For Salman Khan’s Film as Well, Lowest Single-Day Earnings so Far – Check Detailed Report

Tiger 3 has entered into its second week at the Box Office after a dull performance in the second weekend, majorly because of the India vs Australia World Cup Finals on Sunday. Check the latest numbers after eight days.

Tiger 3 collection update: Tiger 3 was expected to reach at least Rs 250 crore by the end of its second weekend at the Box Office. However, it didn’t perform as per the expectations. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer showed a little growth on Saturday at Rs 18.5 crore which was around a 40 per cent jump from Friday but Sunday didn’t help with the growth.

The Maneesh Sharma directorial neared Rs 230 crore nett after its eight-day run in India. Its second Sunday business remained the lowest single-day earning for the film. The collection could only manage to show a double-digit number at Rs 10.25 crore nett, taking the 8-day total of Tiger 3 to Rs 29.65 crore nett.

Check The 8-Day Box Office Breakup of Tiger 3 – Nett Collection (sacnilk)

Day 1 (Sunday): Rs 44.5 crore Day 2 (Monday): Rs 59.25 crore Day 3 (Tuesday): Rs 44.3 crore Day 4 (Wednesday): Rs 21.1 crore Day 5 (Thursday): Rs 18.5 crore Day 6 (Friday): Rs 13.25 crore Day 7 (Saturday): Rs 18.5 crore Day 8 (Sunday): Rs 10.25 crore Total: Rs 229.65 crore

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if it can emerge as the biggest film in the Tiger franchise or not. Currently, Tiger Zinda Hai holds the record for being the highest-grossing film in the Tiger franchise at Rs 339.16 crore nett in its lifetime run and even though Tiger 3 is very well expected to breach that mark, it has to do that before Animal and Sam Bahadur hit the screens on December 2.

Check Out The List of Highest-Grossing Films From YRF’s Spy Universe:

Pathaan (2023): Rs 543.09 crore Tiger Zinda Hai (2017): Rs 339.16 crore War (2019): Rs 318.01 crore Tiger 3 (2023): Rs 229.65 crore (running) Ek Tha Tiger (2012): Rs 198.78 crore

The next benchmark for Tiger 3 is to surpass the lifetime numbers of War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. And then the ultimate target would be surpassing its predecessor – Tiger Zinda Hai. However, it seems the road is too long to achieve these figures right now. What do you think? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Tiger 3!

