Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: Salman Khan’s Film Far Away From Rs 250 Crore, Dull Second Week Already – Check Detailed Report

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 has earned its lowest business on second Monday, taking the nine-day total to not even near Rs 250 crore at the domestic Box Office. Check the full analysis here.

Tiger 3 box office collection day 9 update

Tiger 3 box office update: Tiger 3 has entered its second week at the Box Office and is witnessing a massive drop every day. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer recorded its lowest single-day earnings on the second Monday and collected in the range of Rs 6-7 crore nett. Monday is always challenging for any film but for a film as big as Tiger, the collections should have been in the range of Rs 9-11 crore. After its nine-day run at the ticket window, the Maneesh Sharma directorial stands at Rs 236.43 crore while the collection should have been nearing Rs 300 crore or surpassing the benchmark already.

With Tiger 3, mixed word-of-mouth ended up creating problems on the weekdays. Even in its second weekend, things didn’t escalate at the Box Office and the film could only do a business of around Rs 42 crore. On its second Sunday, the YRF biggie earned Rs 10.5 crore, the lowest single-day until then. This was majorly due to the India vs Australia CWC 2023 Final match. However, had the film been released on Friday, November 10th, instead of November 12th – the Diwali day, it would have recorded an impressive first weekend.

Check The Box Office Breakup of Tiger 3 After 9 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk)

Day 1 (Sunday): Rs 44.5 crore

Day 2 (Monday): Rs 59.25 crore

Day 3 (Tuesday): Rs 44.3 crore

Day 4 (Wednesday): Rs 21.1 crore

Day 5 (Thursday): Rs 18.5 crore

Day 6 (Friday): Rs 13.25 crore

Day 7 (Saturday): Rs 18.5 crore

Day 8 (Sunday): Rs 10.5 crore

Day 9 (Monday): Rs 6.50 crore

Total: Rs 236.43 crore

Tiger 3 will try to pick up the pace at the Box Office and aim at surpassing the lifetime domestic collection of Tiger Zinda Hai which minted Rs 339 crore nett in its run. The road to reaching this figure looks difficult right now but it will be interesting to see how the fans help in making the performance of the film look decent at the ticket window.

Meanwhile, at the worldwide Box Office, Tiger 3 has grossed Rs 376 crore in eight days. Out of this, around Rs 96 crore ($11.51 million) has come from overseas markets while Rs 280 crore gross is from India. Are you satisfied with these numbers? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Tiger 3!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.