Tiger 3 to Beat Pathaan, Jawan And Hunt Down Every Box Office Record: Fans go Crazy as Salman Khan Reveals ‘Tiger Ka Message’ – Check Wild Reactions

Salman Khan's 'Tiger Ka Message' goes viral as fans call the YRF film a blockbuster already. Check out the fans' reaction to the first teaser of Tiger 3.

Tiger Ka Message Twitter reaction (Photo: Youtube/ YRF)

Mumbai: The fans of Salman Khan seem mighty impressed with the new teaser video that YRF has released ahead of Tiger 3. The film features the actor reprising one of his most iconic roles on-screen – RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. The first video, titled ‘Tiger Ka Message’ from the film was revealed on Wednesday morning via the social media platforms of YRF and it took the fans by storm. As revealed in the video, the story of the film is set in the events following EK Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. This makes things more exciting and interesting for the fans waiting for their favourite ‘Tiger’ to roar at the Box Office this Diwali.

As soon as the video got out, Salman‘s fans took to social media to predict the Box Office collection of the film. Earlier this year, Pathaan and Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan jolted the ticket window in India with their staggering performance. And now, the fans say Tiger 3 is going to outshine all of this to make record-breaking earnings at the Box Office. One fan wrote, “The OG Spy TIGER is Coming this Diwali 🔥 he will hunt down every Boxoffice Record🔥🔥 (sic).” Another said, “#SalmanKhan is all set to give YRF his first 600cr films with #Tiger3 🔥 BLOCKBUSTER #TigerKaMessage 💥💥 (sic).”

Check Fans’ Reaction to Tiger 3 message here:

#SalmanKhan is all set to give YRF his first 600cr films with #Tiger3 🔥 BLOCKBUSTER #TigerKaMessage 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/BUdhXpn3a1 — DeviL PaSha 🚬 (@iBeingAli_Pasha) September 27, 2023

100 CRORE Net On OPENING DAY & 1000 CRORE Net LIFETIME is the Current Potential of Indian Theatres, *Not talking about Overseas* and Looks like #SalmanKhan‘s #Tiger3 will reach Very Very Close to It, I can Guarantee You This!!#TigerKaMessage is the Daddy of all Hindi Teaser 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ITlrw13bTR — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) September 27, 2023

The OG Spy TIGER is Coming this Diwali 🔥 he will hunt down every Boxoffice Record🔥🔥#SalmanKhan #TigerKaMessage #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/VtSJnD4iUl — MASS (@Freak4Salman) September 27, 2023

“Jab Tak Tiger Mara nahi tabtak Tiger Hara nahi”, Speechless man I’m Speechless! This is Next Level, Never Seen Before, Extraordinary Teaser, Unbelievable 🔥 Maneesh sharma has Surpassed all Expectations, #TigerKaMessage is the Best Teaser Ever, #SalmanKhan is Truly the Demigod! pic.twitter.com/EblDZuCaKS — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) September 27, 2023

Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and is the first film in YRF’s coveted spy franchise after the stupendous success of Pathaan which hit the screens in January this year. The story of the film is set in the times when the Indian government declares Tiger, the famous RAW agent, a traitor. However, Tiger decides to fight it out to gain his respect back – for his family, his son and his country. The film has been directed by Maneesh Sharma and is slated to hit the screens on November 10.

It will see Salman reuniting with Katrina. That is another interesting fact about the film which makes it attractive. Additionally, the fans are also going to have a massive scene starring Salman and Shah Rukh Khan. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Tiger 3!

