Tiger 3 Crosses Rs 300 Crore at Worldwide Box Office, Salman Khan’s 9th in The Club – Check The Full List

Salman Khan has given the industry its sixth outright Bollywood movie with Rs 300 crore gross this year. Tiger 3 has achieved the feat in six days.

Tiger 3 worldwide Box Office update

Tiger 3 worldwide box office update: Tiger 3 is making the right kind of noise at the worldwide Box Office. The Salman Khan starrer has crossed the benchmark of Rs 300 crore at the global level and has become Bollywood’s sixth entertainer to have breached the mark. The Maneesh Sharma directorial surpassed the benchmark in six days and became Salman’s ninth film to enter the club.

At the domestic Box Office, Tiger 3 is running at around Rs 195 crore after its six-day run. The film’s collection dropped in the last three days post Diwali but it seems ready for the Saturday-Sunday growth. After collecting Rs 44.3 crore on Tuesday, it dropped by 50 per cent and collected Rs 21.1 crore on Wednesday. The business dropped further and Tiger 3 managed to collect in double digit on Thursday at Rs 18.5 crore. On Friday though, it earned its lowest and collected in the range of Rs 7-8 crore nett. The total after six days stands at Ra 195.23 crore (early estimates).

Check Day-Wise Box Office Breakup of Tiger 3 After 6 Days – Nett Collection (sacnilk):

Day 1 (Sunday): Rs 44.5 crore

Day 2 (Monday): Rs 59.25 crore

Day 3 (Tuesday): Rs 44.3 crore

Day 4 (Wednesday): Rs 21.1 crore

Day 5 (Thursday): Rs 18.5 crore

Day 6 (Friday): Rs 7.58 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 195.23 crore

Tiger 3 is expected to surpass the same Rs 300 crore club at the domestic market by the end of its second weekend. It will be Salman’s fourth film in the club and the second from YRF’s Tiger series after Tiger Zinda Hai which is also the actor’s highest-grossing Bollywood film in India at Rs 339 crore nett collection.

Check The List of Salman Khan’s Top Movies in Rs 300 Crore Club at Worldwide Box Office:

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): Rs 922.03 crore Sultan (2016): Rs 627.82 Crore Tiger Zinda Hai (2017): Rs 558 crore Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015): Rs 405.85 crore Kick (2014): Rs 378 crore Bharat (2019): Rs 321 crore Ek Tha Tiger (2012): Rs 320 crore Tiger 3 (2023-running): Rs 300 crore Race 3 (2018): Rs 300 crore

It will be interesting to see where Tiger 3 ends up its lifetime run at the worldwide Box Office. Currently, all eyes remain on its performance during the second weekend. The film has a smooth window to perform until December 2 when Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Vicky Kaushal‘s Sam Bahadur hit the screens. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Tiger 3!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.