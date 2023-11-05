Home

Tiger 3 Day 1 Advance Booking: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Action-Thriller Crosses Rs 1 Crore – Check Show Timings And Ticket Price Details

Tiger 3's advance ticket sales have begun more than a week before the spy thriller's November 12 Diwali release - Check advance collection reports, show timings and ticket prices

Tiger 3 Advance Booking Day 1: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 is scheduled to hit theatres on November 12, this year. The film’s creators have announced that the action drama will begin accepting advance reservations globally on November 5. The early indicators are positive since they show a real interest in the audiences and are present throughout the territories, whether they are tiny towns or metropolises. According to Sacnilk, Tiger 3‘s advance booking revenue has already surpassed Rs 1 crore in a matter of hours.

Tiger 3 Advance Booking Reports

#Tiger3 Day 1 Advance crosses 1 Cr Gross in India. 💥💥 — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) November 5, 2023

Tiger 3 Show Timings on Day 1

The BookMyShow website states that at most multiplexes, there are shows every hour. Even earlier than the originally announced hour of 7 AM, there is a show. The earliest screening in Mumbai is on Sunday, November 12 at 6:05 AM at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel Mumbai. It is an IMAX show. The last show that fans may see following a day of Diwali celebrations will be available five minutes before midnight, at 11:55 PM on several 2D screens.

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Ticket Prices

Tiger 3‘s ticket prices vary greatly. The morning show on November 12 at Bharat Cineplex: Kurla (W) in Mumbai will start at Rs 120, and the evening and nighttime IMAX screenings at PVR INOX: Palladium Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai, will cost up to Rs 1,600.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed a bumper start to Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s much-anticipated film. He said, “TIGER 3’ AT NATIONAL CHAINS… Tickets sold for Sun [Day 1]…#Tiger3 advance bookings start off on a thunderous note.⭐️ #PVRInox: 20,000 ⭐️ #Cinepolis: 3,800 ⭐️ Total: 23,800 (sic).”

Tiger 3 Tickets Sold Day 1:

In the series that began with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and continues with Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), Tiger 3 is the third installment. Salman and Katrina will return to their respective parts as Tiger and Zoya. Emraan Hashmi and Revathy will bring something exciting to the table. Maneesh Sharma’s directorial Tiger 3 is Aditya Chopra’s most recent installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

Tiger 3‘s producers unveiled a new trailer earlier this week, in which Avinash Singh Rathore (Salman Khan)and Zoya Humaini Rathore (Katrina Kaif), protecting India against Emraan Hashmi. In the brief teaser, a self-assured Emraan challenges Salman and vows to remove India from the map of the globe.

