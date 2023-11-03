Home

Tiger 3 Gets ZERO Cuts & U/A Certificate From Censor Board, Check The Run-Time of The Salman Khan Starrer

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is gearing up for its big Diwali release this month. The YRF film has reportedly been passed without any cuts from the Censor Board. Check all the details here.

Tiger 3 Censor Certificate Update: Tiger 3 is all set for its big release during Diwali this year. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer is creating all the real hype and the bookings in the US prove the same. In India, the bookings will begin on Saturday, November 4, and some crazy numbers are expected in the coming days from advance sales. Now, another interesting report has emerged revealing the run-time and the Censor certificate.

Tiger 3 Movie Final Run-Time Revealed

As mentioned in several media reports, the YRF film has been passed with absolutely no cuts by the Censor Board. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, it has received the U/A certificate which means it is fit to be watched by the kids below 12 years of age with caution and is largely a family-friendly film. The CBFC has advised zero visual cuts with a few modifications in the dialogues. The board reportedly recommended the makers use the correct abbreviation of R&AW in a few dialogues. Further, Tiger 3 has been made with a runtime of 153 minutes i.e. 2 hours 33 minutes.

Tiger 3, also marking the entry of Emraan Hashmi as the lead villain in the spy universe, is that rare Hindi film releasing on a Sunday. It also features Ashutosh Rana, Michelle Lee, Vishal Jethwa and Riddhi Dogra among others in important roles. The fans are, however, excited to witness the mass special appearance of Shah Rukh Khan in the film. The superstar will be reprising his iconic character – Pathaan – in this Salman-led saga.

Tiger 3 is set for a huge Box Office presence with the expectations of surpassing SRK’s Jawan and Pathaan, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth’s Jailer to become the highest-grossing film this year. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Tiger 3!

