Home

Entertainment

Tiger 3 HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Tiger 3 HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Tiger 3 Leaked Online For Free Download: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's film on the India vs Pakistan terror plot, the big Diwali release this year - has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film release. This may impact the box office numbers.

Tiger 3 HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

Tiger 3 HD Available For Free Download: The Hindi film Tiger 3 was released on Friday, November 12, 2023. The big action drama, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead is the fifth film from YRF’s spy universe. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is one of the year’s most-anticipated films and is a rare release on Sunday in the history of Indian cinema. The Maneesh Sharma directorial has taken the Diwali celebrations all over the world notches ahead. Scenes from outside the theatres show Salman Khan‘s fans celebrating the release of Tiger 3 like a festival on its own. The Diwali release of the film is expected to boost its Box Office numbers but there is sad news for the makers of Tiger 3 as the film has been leaked online in HD quality to download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz. The movie leak on day one of the release is likely to impact the Box Office collection.

Trending Now

Tiger 3 movie follows the story of RAW agent Avinash Rathore aka Tiger who is now painted a threat to the country and is not a celebrated spy anymore. He is on a personal mission to gain his respect back and also to protect his family as Aatish Rahmani – the new villain – vows to destroy everything that ever mattered to him. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from War join Salman’s Tiger in the film to make this spy film grander than ever. The first reviews are out and the fans are elated about the action and seeing Tiger’s entry scene in the film.

You may like to read

List of Sites Where Tiger 3 Movie Has Been Leaked:

Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies and Moviesflix are other websites where Mark Antony has been leaked.

Tiger 3 Movie 2023 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including Movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like 12th Fail, UT69, Aarya 3, Koffee With Karan Season 8, Tejas, Ghost, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Bhagavanth Kesari, Ganapath, Leo, Dhak Dhak Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War, The Great Indian Family, Sukhee, Mark Antony, The Nun II, Jawan, Gadar 2, Kushi, Dream Girl 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.