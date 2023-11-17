Home

Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif’s Father-in-Law Sham Kaushal Says THIS About Her Dhamakedar Action Scenes

Tiger 3 Review: Vicky Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal, who is also a senior action director is proud of bahu Katrina Kaif. Check his reaction here.

Katrina Kaif’s stint in Tiger 3 has been loved by everyone. Apart from the audience and fans, her father-in-law, Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal also praised her action scenes in Tiger 3. In a recent interview with India Today, Katrina also spoke about how Vicky Kaushal also loved the film and said that her character, Zoya, was well presented in Tiger 3.

Katrina further talked about her father-in-law who is also a senior action director. She said, “The love and support I have got from my family is just so special. Sham ji, my father-in-law, is a very senior action director, so he was the happiest to hear praises for Zoya’s action scenes. He said, ‘You have made me very proud. Everyone is saying you do action so well’. So that was really special for me.”

Katrina Kaushal also shared Vicky Kaushal’s reaction after watching Tiger 3

Katrina told the portal, “Vicky Kaushal also loved the film and he said that Zoya’s character was well presented in the film. It didn’t matter if it was a particular actor, but the way the character had a graph that stayed constant throughout the film, was very interesting… Also, the love and support that came for Tiger 3 made this Diwali much more special.”

Talking about Zoya’s character, Katrina said in a statement, “Zoya is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe and I’m very proud to have a character like her. She is fierce, she is courageous, she is all heart, she is loyal, she is protective, she is nurturing and above all she stands up for humanity, every single time.”

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 has crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide on day 5. According to film critic Taran Adarsh, the film will do well and contribute a lot to the revenue from Friday evening to Saturday. Sunday will be difficult for the film as it will be badly affected due to the IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final match on Sunday at 2 pm.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.