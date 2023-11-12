Home

Tiger 3 Movie Review LIVE Updates: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Give The Biggest Film From Spy Universe – Check Reactions

Tiger 3 Movie Review LIVE Updates: The big Diwali day is here and so is the grand release of YRF's Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Check the review following the first day first show of the film.

Tiger 3 release day updates: Tiger 3, one of the year’s most anticipated movies, has finally hit the big screens as the big Diwali release this time. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead, it garners solid reactions from the audience as the shows begin as early as 4 am in many cities overseas. The YRF spy drama, directed by Maneesh Sharma, will likely emerge as the biggest Diwali release ever. However, it will be interesting to see if it surpasses the popularity and success of Pathaan at the Box Office which was released earlier this year.

From the looks of it, Tiger 3 is a whole package of drama, emotions and romance with a hell lot of action and never-seen-before chase scenes. Salman previously admitted that the bike chase scene in the film is one of the most difficult scenes from his career and it seems the film does justice to him and the audience’s expectations. Meanwhile, Tiger 3 has already grossed Rs 22.97 crore from advance booking by selling 8.7 lakh tickets from the opening day in India. The fans are expecting a Rs 100 crore opening day from the film at the worldwide Box Office.

Check The LIVE MOVIE REVIEW of Tiger 3 Here:

