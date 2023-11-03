Home

Tiger 3 New Promo Highlights More of Katrina Kaif’s Sexy Towel Fight With New Stints, Fans Left Wide-Eyed, Watch

Tiger 3 New Promo Highlights More of Katrina Kaif's Sexy Towel Fight With New Stints, Fans Left Wide-Eyed, Watch

The makers of Tiger 3 have released a new promo of the film as only 10 days are left for the film’s release. Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi will have a lot of dhamaka. The film will not only show Salman and Emraan’s fight scenes but also Katrina Kaif’s stints. One of the much-talked scenes of Katrina is in a towel where she fights with a girl who is also in a towel. The new promo of Tiger 3 highlights more of Katrina Kaif Aka Zoya’s towel fight. The actor can be seen giving left, right, and center to the other actor opposite her.

Tiger 3’s new promo also has Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi’s face-off, but all the eyes are glued on the screen to witness Katrina as fans are especially curious about the fight. The towel scene will be Tiger 3’s one of the biggest highlights.

Days after Tiger 3‘s high-octane trailer, the makers dropped a brand new promo from the film that promises something big is in store to watch this Diwali. Tiger 3 is releasing on November 12, Sunday.

Check Twitter Reactions to Katrina Kaif’s Towel Scene in Tiger 3:

As soon as the new promo of Tiger 3 was released, fans went crazy over Katrina Kaif’s towel scene. A social media user wrote, “Towel fight was Highlight of this film ZOYA Aka #KatrinaKaif on fire Theatre erupt on this fight whistles ,Shouting, clapping for sure Katrina kaif in Action “. Another user said, “This scene is going to be the hottest action scene ever in history because of Queen Katrina Kaif.”

#KatrinaKaif Towel fight Scene gonna Blow Your Mind … #Tiger3 Believe me, This scene is going to be the hottest action scene ever in the history because Queen Katrina Kaif. Hottest Action Scenes Ever. Katrina towel fight hottest scene will turn theaters into… pic.twitter.com/HaLSHYsT05 — (@BeingSumit007) November 3, 2023

Bhai ne jis towel se Mujhse Shadi Karogi main dance kiya tha….Katrina ko pahna diya hai. https://t.co/JRXcWeQEAn — Soochin (@cricdrugs) November 3, 2023

Katrina towel scene eska alag fanbase bn gya hai https://t.co/N64iKjhHEQ — Namo (@Rahul137073) November 3, 2023

Towel fight bawaal macha dega theatre me Katrina https://t.co/LP5ZB89wfi — Namo (@Rahul137073) November 3, 2023

