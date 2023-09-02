Home

Entertainment

Tiger 3: Salman Khan Confirms Grand Diwali Release For His Spy Action-Thriller: ‘No Looking Back’ – See Pic

Tiger 3: Salman Khan Confirms Grand Diwali Release For His Spy Action-Thriller: ‘No Looking Back’ – See Pic

Tiger 3: Salman Khan recently confirmed grand Diwali release for his spy action-thriller co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Tiger 3: Salman Khan Confirms Grand Diwali Release For His Spy Action-Thriller: 'No Looking Back' - See Pic

Tiger 3: Salman Khan is all geared up to return to silver-screen with his action-thriller Tiger 3. The film is a third installment of Yash Raj Films’ spy franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The actor who was seen in an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathod is reuniting with Katrina Kaif for Tiger 3. While there has been a lot of buzz around the release date of the movie due to multiple releases and clashes at the box office. However, now the wait seems to be over for Salman-Katrina fans as the duo took to their social media handles to confirm the release of their upcoming massy actioner.

Trending Now

SALMAN KHAN SHARES TIGER 3 POSTER:

You may like to read

SALMAN KHAN-KATRINA KAIF ANNOUNCE TIGER 3 RELEASE

Salman took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf.” He shared posters of himself and Katrina with Tiger 3 captioned in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Katrina shared the same posters on her Instagram handle and captioned her post as, “No limits. No Fear. No turning back. #Tiger3 in theatres this Diwali. 💫 Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @beingsalmankhan | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf.”

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist. The hype around the espionage actioner is much higher as it has now become part of YRF’s spy universe. Shah Rukh’s Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan’s War franchise will also be spin-offs of the same spyverse created by YRF head and filmmaker Aditya Chopra. It is rumoured that Tiger 3 will set the pace for Tiger Vs Pathaan and War 2.

For more updates on Tiger 3 and Salman Khan, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES