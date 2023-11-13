Home

Tiger 3: Salman Khan Fans Burst Firecrackers Inside Theatres, Netizens Demand Strict Action – Check Reactions

Tiger 3 Release: Salman Khan lights up theatre screens with his most-awaited movie Tiger 3. But as the film released, some of the superstar’s fans took it too far when they literally tried to put the screen on fire by bursting crackers inside a theatre in Maharashtra. The audience inside the theatre was left in a state of shock when a group of people burst firecrackers inside a Malegaon theatre. There were rockets, anaar, chakkari and ladi crackers. There were several videos shared by the Salman Khan fans who were proud of this act. However, this didn’t go well with the netizens as they asked for a strict action.

In the videos, the viewers were seen running here and there to get a safe place to stand. Watch the videos below:

Crackers Burst In Maharashtra’s Malegaon Theater During Shah Rukh Khan Entry Scene In #Tiger3#Pathaanpic.twitter.com/4wbCFzGfys — Javed (Fan) (@JoySRKian_2) November 13, 2023

Crazy audience busted fire crackers inside the theater hall. Tiger 3 and Salman khan fans madness at Malegaon, Maharashtra #Tiger3 #Tiger3Booking #Tiger3Diwali2023 #SalmanaKhan pic.twitter.com/x1KHUZRugq — Preeti Sompura (@sompura_preeti) November 13, 2023

As Usual 💥 Salman Khan Fanclub Malegaon continues the TREND of Bursting Crackers in Theatres on Salman Khan’s Entry, Though It is not advised but Fans ka emotion kon Samjhe 💀💥 #Tiger3review #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/HIoVWKEWBp — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) November 12, 2023



Tiger 3 is the third installment from the YRF franchise stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film also features Emraan Hashmi, Ridhi Dogra, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo.

This is not the first time that Salman Khan fans have attempted such a risky stunt. During the release of Antim: The Final Truth in 2021, there were several videos of fans bursting crackers inside the cinema hall that went viral. At that time, Salman Khan had urged his fans to not burn crackers inside the theatres.

Tiger 3 Box Office Collection:

Tiger 3 has been roaring at the box office India window. It has created new records for the Tiger franchise and the superstar. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 has emerged as the third-biggest film from YRF’s spy universe and the biggest opener ever for Salman at the Indian Box Office. The film has earned around Rs 45 crore on day one of the film release in India. Due to Diwali, several fans couldn’t visit the theatres but Monday seems to be housefull for Tiger 3. After the Diwali festivities, the families are likely to show a bigger turnout in theatres. If this happens, Tiger 3 will record probably the biggest Monday for any Bollywood film ever.

