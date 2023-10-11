Top Recommended Stories

Tiger 3: Salman Khan Fans Say ‘Rs 1000 Crore Loading’ After Trailer Release Date Announcement

Tiger 3: Salman Khan fans recently hailed his upcoming spy action-thriller after the actor announced the trailer release date.

Published: October 11, 2023 2:50 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Tiger 3: Salman Khan recently announced the trailer date of his massy actioner Tiger 3. The actor had recently shared an action-packed glimpse from his spy-thriller titled Tiger Ka Message. Salman took to his social media handles and captioned his posts as, “Tiger aa raha hai. 16th October. #Tiger3Trailer
Ready ho jao! #5DaysToTiger3Trailer #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse”. In the new poster the Tiger 3 actor can be seen wearing a jacket paired with black pants and his iconic checkered black and white scarf. Fans went bonkers over the new announcement and hailed the spy franchise.

SALMAN KHAN ANNOUNCES TIGER 3 TRAILER DATE:

FANS GO BONKERS OVER TIGER 3 TRAILER DATE ANNOUNCEMENT:


Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in crucial roles. According to recent speculations, the events in Tiger 3 will set the narrative for Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s War 2.

