Tiger 3: Salman Khan Fans Say ‘Rs 1000 Crore Loading’ After Trailer Release Date Announcement

Tiger 3: Salman Khan fans recently hailed his upcoming spy action-thriller after the actor announced the trailer release date.

Tiger 3: Salman Khan recently announced the trailer date of his massy actioner Tiger 3. The actor had recently shared an action-packed glimpse from his spy-thriller titled Tiger Ka Message. Salman took to his social media handles and captioned his posts as, “Tiger aa raha hai. 16th October. #Tiger3Trailer

Ready ho jao! #5DaysToTiger3Trailer #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse”. In the new poster the Tiger 3 actor can be seen wearing a jacket paired with black pants and his iconic checkered black and white scarf. Fans went bonkers over the new announcement and hailed the spy franchise.

SALMAN KHAN ANNOUNCES TIGER 3 TRAILER DATE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

FANS GO BONKERS OVER TIGER 3 TRAILER DATE ANNOUNCEMENT:

The next 500 crore movie

pic.twitter.com/olLxDGtYTU — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) October 11, 2023

The Inventor, The originator of SPY universe is here pic.twitter.com/Td0v2cShM5 — Rohit Pathak  (@Being_Rohitp) October 11, 2023

OG spy universe is back — DeviL PaSha (@iBeingAli_Pasha) October 11, 2023

Spy universe daddy is back pic.twitter.com/LdVWuNKfyi — Radhe (@BadassSalmaniac) October 11, 2023

HIGHEST GROSSER OF THE YEAR LOADING 600 CR CLUB — Kashinath 2.0 (@TheDeolsFC) October 11, 2023

Real Tiger of Bollywood ❤️ — Alexander Muzammil (@alexanderr_0007) October 11, 2023

We’re waiting bhai

Hopefully it will be the biggest blockbuster of bollywood — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 11, 2023

THE POSTER GIVING US DEVIL SHADE VIBES SOMETHING VERY DIFFERENT FROM OTHER TIGER FILMs. The Theme Patriot or Traitor gonna be epic and promising us an adrenaline rush#SalmanKhan #Tiger3 #5daysToTiger3Trailer pic.twitter.com/2z2zy6I51q — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) October 11, 2023

Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in crucial roles. According to recent speculations, the events in Tiger 3 will set the narrative for Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s War 2.

