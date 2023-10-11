By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Tiger 3: Salman Khan Fans Say ‘Rs 1000 Crore Loading’ After Trailer Release Date Announcement
Tiger 3: Salman Khan fans recently hailed his upcoming spy action-thriller after the actor announced the trailer release date.
Tiger 3: Salman Khan recently announced the trailer date of his massy actioner Tiger 3. The actor had recently shared an action-packed glimpse from his spy-thriller titled Tiger Ka Message. Salman took to his social media handles and captioned his posts as, “Tiger aa raha hai. 16th October. #Tiger3Trailer
Ready ho jao! #5DaysToTiger3Trailer #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse”. In the new poster the Tiger 3 actor can be seen wearing a jacket paired with black pants and his iconic checkered black and white scarf. Fans went bonkers over the new announcement and hailed the spy franchise.
SALMAN KHAN ANNOUNCES TIGER 3 TRAILER DATE:
FANS GO BONKERS OVER TIGER 3 TRAILER DATE ANNOUNCEMENT:
The next 500 crore movie
pic.twitter.com/olLxDGtYTU
— Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) October 11, 2023
The Inventor, The originator of SPY universe is here pic.twitter.com/Td0v2cShM5
— Rohit Pathak (@Being_Rohitp) October 11, 2023
OG spy universe is back
— DeviL PaSha (@iBeingAli_Pasha) October 11, 2023
Spy universe daddy is back pic.twitter.com/LdVWuNKfyi
— Radhe (@BadassSalmaniac) October 11, 2023
HIGHEST GROSSER OF THE YEAR LOADING 600 CR CLUB
— Kashinath 2.0 (@TheDeolsFC) October 11, 2023
Salaam #SalmanKhan bhai pic.twitter.com/42HvtwL962
— Dsouza Ebenezer (@Dsouzaebenezer) October 11, 2023
Real Tiger of Bollywood ❤️
— Alexander Muzammil (@alexanderr_0007) October 11, 2023
Kick Asss …..! #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/XBNbPqt3WG
— (@salmanic_4ever) October 11, 2023
Mass pic.twitter.com/QGJLeBmdZt
— YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) October 11, 2023
Expect The unexpected pic.twitter.com/miC6w3zSkw
— (@RahulRyonn) October 11, 2023
Love you Bhai #SalmanKhan
BLOCKBUSTER #tiger3 pic.twitter.com/yl6fHBsrx4
— (@BloodyRahul) October 11, 2023
We’re waiting bhai
Hopefully it will be the biggest blockbuster of bollywood
— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 11, 2023
#Tiger3 Fan Poster
Edited By Me
Only For #SalmanKhan
The Mass God Of Bollywood #YRFSpyUniverse @yrf pic.twitter.com/CJePBdNkjq
— बचपन की यादें : BOLLYWOOD ❤️ (@BOLLY4U2U) October 11, 2023
THE POSTER GIVING US DEVIL SHADE VIBES SOMETHING VERY DIFFERENT FROM OTHER TIGER FILMs.
The Theme Patriot or Traitor gonna be epic and promising us an adrenaline rush#SalmanKhan #Tiger3 #5daysToTiger3Trailer pic.twitter.com/2z2zy6I51q
— Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) October 11, 2023
Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in crucial roles. According to recent speculations, the events in Tiger 3 will set the narrative for Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s War 2.
