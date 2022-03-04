Tiger 3 Release Date: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s much-awaited spy thriller Tiger 3 has been locked for an Eid 2023 release. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 21, 2023. The film will be released in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. A tweet from the official Twitter handle of Yash Raj Films read: “Tiger. Ready. To. Roar. Again. In cinemas on Eid 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023.”Also Read - Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Head To Delhi For Tiger 3 Shoot- Watch Video

Salman Khan also took to Instagram to share the teaser where Katrina is seen in a black vest and pants, pulling off some slick fighting stunts. She is helped by a few stunt choreographers to get the right moves. In the end, Katrina asks a sleeping Salman to start his practice too. Where, he says that he is always ready. "Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let's all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. @KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #Tiger3", wrote Khan.

Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise directed by Maneesh Sharma. The release date announcement comes a day after SRK announced the release of Pathaan.

Watch the teaser of Tiger 3 here:

The first instalment Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.