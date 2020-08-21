Actor Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, will reportedly be announced on September 27th on Yash Chopra’s 88th birth anniversary. As per the Pinkvilla report, Aditya Chopra is planning to go massive with the announcement of Tiger 3. A trade source close to the development said, “Aditya Chopra is going to do a massive announcement of the entire film slate of YRF on his dad’s 88th birthday. Adi will be kick-starting the YRF Project 50 celebrations on this day and Tiger 3 announcement is definitely set to happen on this day. The film is being mounted on a never seen before scale and the fans can expect a treat from YRF on September 27th. We hear Adi might unveil a special something for all the Salman and Katrina fans. (sic)” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Update: Paras Chhabra's Ex-Girlfriends Akanksha Puri, Pavitra Punia to Cross Swords Inside The Controversial House?

"It could be the first look of Tiger 3. It could be the logo launch of Tiger 3. But something is surely coming our way. There is a lot of buzz that there will be an unveiling of sorts. YRF has been keeping everything under wraps but the news that we are hearing is that one will get to see something of Tiger 3 on this day for sure. Salman and Katrina are reuniting for this blockbuster franchise again and one can expect fireworks starting from the date of the announcement", the source added.

As per the reports, the third installment of the film will hit theatres in 2022.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in Radhe and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Katrina, on the other hand, will be next seen in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

