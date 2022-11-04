Tiger 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Starrer to Feature Asur Actor Ridhi Dogra in Pivotal Role

Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer spy-action-thriller will also feature Asur actor Ridhi Dogra in a pivotal character.

Tiger 3 to Feature Asur Actor Ridhi Dogra: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer spy-action-thriller Tiger 3 is all set to hit the screens in 2023. The film which is a sequel to 2017 action-thriller Tiger Zinda Hai directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Now, Manesh Sharma brings back Salman-Katrina’s hit pair once again with Tiger 3. Now, it is being reported by multiple media sources that Ridhi Dogra has also joined the cast of the Maneesh Sharma directorial. The actor known for her work in television and OTT projects will make her silver-screen debut with the Salman Khan starrer. Earlier, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan also has an extended cameo as Pathaan in Tiger 3. Since, Salman as Tiger has made a special appearance in Pathaan, since, both characters are part of YRF’s spy verse.

ASUR ACTOR RIDHI DOGRA JOINS SALMAN-KATRINA-EMRAAN STARRER SPY ACTIONER

According to a Koi Moi report, “There’s a lot of excitement around Salman’s Tiger 3 more so after he recently announced the release of the film being Diwali 2023.” It further stated, “The casting of Tiger 3 is very strong. Apart from Salman – Katrina reuniting & Emraan Hashmi joining the gang, Tiger 3 will also see well actress, Ridhi Dogra join the cast. She’s done some great work on television as well as OTT in the past, the latest one being Asur. While details of her character are under strict wraps, it is confirmed that she will be seen playing a pivotal role in the Salman Khan starrer. The shoot has been wrapped and the team is now gearing up for the big release next year.”

Ridhi is known for working in web series like Asur: Welcome to your Dark Side and The Married Woman.

