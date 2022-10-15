Tiger 3 Release Date: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is one of the most-hyped, ambitious projects of YRF’s spy universe. The film is a sequel to Salman-Katrina’s 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai. Tiger 3 is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma, who has directed Band Baaja Baarat, Ladies Vs Ricky Behl, Shuddh Desi Romance and Fan for Yash Raj Films. This will be Salman’s return as Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore, an Indian RAW agent who falls in love with an ISI spy in Ek Tha Tiger (2012). Katrina plays Zoya, Salman’s love interest and later on-screen wife in the spy-action-thriller saga. The Bigg Boss 16 host took to his social media handle and unveiled the new release date of Tiger 3.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Flaunts Red Sindoor, Wedding Chooda in Her First Karwa Chauth Pictures With Vicky Kaushal And His Parents

CHECK OUT SALMAN KHAN’S TWITTER POST:

Tiger has a new date… Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf pic.twitter.com/74cyIoopt2 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 15, 2022

Also Read - Katrina Kaif Shares First Karwa Chauth Picture With Vicky Kaushal's Family, Fans Praise Their 'Awwdorable' Chemistry

TIGER 3 TO RELEASE IN DIWALI 2023

Salman took to his twitter handle and captioned his post as, “Tiger has a new date… Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf. It has been also confirmed by both Salman and Shah Rukh Khan about their extended cameos in both Tiger 3 and Pathaan. Since, both characters are part of YRF’s spy universe, the duo will be seen sharing screen space together in the spy-thrillers. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tanushree Dutta Breaks Silence on #MeToo Accused Sajid Khan's Participation And The Uproar Around it

Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role. Salman will soon be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan directed by Farhad Samji scheduled for a December 2022 release.

For more updates on Tiger 3 and Salman Khan, check out this space at India.com.