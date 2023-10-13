Home

Tiger 3 Release Date: Salman Khan picks Diwali 2023 For the Big Release. Check Details Here

Tiger 3 Release Date: The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is all set to release on Diwali 2023. The makers have announced the release date of Tiger 3 ahead of the trailer release. But there is a surprise for all Salman Khan fans as Tiger 3 is releasing on November 12, on the day of Diwali and you know what? It falls on Sunday. Yes, you read it right!

Salman Khan took to his Instagram account and shared a new poster of the film. In the new poster, he could be seen holding chains and with an intense look on his face. The actor wrote, “#Tiger3Trailer. 16th October. 12 Noon. Mark kar lo calendar. #3DaysToTiger3Trailer #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Ever since the news came out, fans are eagerly waiting to see superstar Salman Khan as the spy Tiger in the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3. Makers of the film are all set to unveil its official trailer on October 16.

Talking about the film, Salman said, “The action in Tiger 3 is raw, realistic yet spectacular. It is simply out of the world. What I love about the Tiger franchise is that the hero is presented as the larger-than-life Hindi film hero who can take on an army of people with his bare hands! He is okay to shed blood and still keep standing till everyone around him is finished.”

Tiger 3‘s trailer will be unveiled at 12 pm on October 16, 2023.

