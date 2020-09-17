Filmmaker Aditya Chopra has got everything planned for the third installment in its famous Tiger franchise that features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead. The producer and his team have begun their work on Tiger 3 and they want it to expand in as many as seven countries this time apart from India. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Famous YouTuber CarryMinati to be a Part of Show? Here's What he Has to Say

A report published in Mid-Day suggests that Chopra has asked director Maneesh Sharma to begin the recce before the year-end and they are eyeing places across UAE, Istanbul, and the US to scale the story this time. The report also suggests that the producer wants the film to go on the floors in February next year with Salman, Katrina, and a new face as the main antagonist.

"Tiger 3 is close to Adi's hear as he has developed the screenplay along with Jaideep Sahni. Despite the industry slowdown, Adi is certain that the film has the makings of a blockbuster," the report quoted a source as saying. It is also believed that the team is eyeing for a Christmas 2021 release for Tiger 3.

As YRF did with the previous two films in the franchise, they want to rope-in a fresh face as the new villain of the film. The production has reportedly asked the aspiring actors to send their portfolio online for the process to begin regarding the casting of a perfect villain opposite Salman’s RAW Officer Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger.

The daily mentioned, “They want to cast a relatively new face as the villain as they did with Sahhad Delafrooz and Sal Yusuf in Tiger Zinda Hai.” While the project is still expected to be announced on September 27, as a part of YRF Project 50, there could also be a delay in its announcement.

So, excited for Tiger 3 already?