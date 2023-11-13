Tiger 3: Salman Khan Worries About Fans’ Safety After Firecracker Burnt Inside Malegaon Theatre

Home

Tiger 3 Release: Salman Khan asks fans not to burn crackers inside the theatres. Check his tweet here.

Tiger 3 has been making noise ever since the film’s release. On Diwali 2023, Salman Khan expressed deep concern and issued a stern warning to fans after a viral video showed enthusiasts igniting firecrackers inside a theatre during a screening of Tiger 3. The incident, which occurred in Malegaon, Maharashtra, on Diwali, captured the attention of the Bollywood star, prompting him to address the matter on his X (formerly Twitter) account. In his tweet on Monday, Salman Khan urged fans to prioritise safety, stating, “I’m hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger 3. This is dangerous. Let’s enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe.”

I’m hearing about fireworks inside theaters during Tiger3. This is dangerous. Let’s enjoy the film without putting ourselves and others at risk. Stay safe. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 13, 2023



The alarming video depicted individuals setting off firecrackers within the theatre as Tiger 3 played on the big screen. The chaotic scene led to a frenzy, with some audience members seen rushing for safety. Additional videos showcasing Salman Khan’s fans engaging in similar reckless behavior in different theatres have also surfaced, drawing widespread condemnation.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma expressed incredulity at the situation, saying, “And we think we are not MAD (flushed-face emoji).” Social media users echoed the sentiment, with one person emphasizing the potential danger, stating, “This is just not safe! These people should be arrested for risking others like this.”

