Tiger 3: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all set to shoot for an important sequence in Maneesh Sharma's spy actioner in April 2023.

Tiger 3: The success of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan has created enough buzz about YRF’s spy universe and its future sequels and spin-offs. Salman Khan’s extended cameo in Siddharth Anand’s espionage thriller was hailed by fans. Now, the audiences are eagerly waiting for Tiger 3 and War 2. As Ashutosh Rana reprised his role as Colonel Luthra from War in Pathaan, it was confirmed that Hrithik’s Kabir and Salman’s Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore belong to the same spyverse. It has also been revealed that Shah Rukh as Pathaan will have a special appearance in Salman’s upcoming spy-action-thriller as well.

SHAH RUKH KHAN AND SALMAN KHAN TO RECREATE TIGER-PATHAAN ACTION SEQUENCE

SRK and Salman are all set to shoot for a special sequence for Tiger 3 in April 2023, as reported by ETimes. Post the Tiger-Pathaan action in Pathaan, Aditya Chopra has planned an ambitious sequence in Tiger 3 with edge-of-the-seat thrills and adventure. Since, Shah Rukh is busy shooting for Dunki, so he won’t be able to grow his hair. Therefore, he will use a wig for Tiger 3 shoot.

Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal role and is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

