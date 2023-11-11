Home

Tiger 3 Spoilers Alert! Salman Khan Urges Fans to NOT Share Film’s Leak – Check Post

Salman Khan requested his fans to not share spoilers or pirated version of Tiger 3 whether or not you could catch first day first show.

Tiger 3 Spoilers: Just a day left for the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. The movie is set to hit theatres on November 12th, 2023. As the fans eagerly await to witness Bhaijaan’s magic on the big screens, Salman Khan has requested his fans not to promote any kind of spoilers. Earlier, blockbuster movies like Pathaan, Jawan, and other movies were leaked online a few hours before their premiere.

Salman Khan Requests Fans to NOT Reveal Spoilers

Salman Khan posted a story on Instagram where he urged his fans not to share any pirated versions of Tiger 3. He said, “We have made Tiger 3 with a lot of passion and we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope Tiger 3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!! Enjoy watching Tiger 3 tomorrow!”

With this message, Salman Khan reached out to his fans and requested to enjoy the movie in theatres. Several films have suffered due significantly to piracy issues. Even while legal actions have been taken against websites, these issues continue to affect.

The Maneesh Sharma-helmed Yash Raj Films production, which is a follow-up to 2017’s Tiger Zinda Hai, opens on November 12. In addition to Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the spy-thriller also stars Ashutosh Rana, Revathi, Ranvir Shorey and Riddhi Dogra. According to reports, Hrithik Roshan as agent Kabir and Shah Rukh Khan as agent Pathaan, both from the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe, will make brief appearances in Tiger 3.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.

