Tiger 3 Success: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Actioner Collects Rs 240 Crore at Global Box Office

Tiger 3 has already amassed a staggering 240 crore in global box office collections, showcasing its strong run both domestically and Internationally.

Salman Khan’s highly anticipated film, Tiger 3, made a roaring entry into the box office on Diwali day, showcasing the true power of the superstar’s stardom. Despite the challenges posed by the festival, the film set a new record by collecting a massive 44.50 crore. on its opening day, becoming the highest earner on Diwali day in the history of Indian cinema.

The film’s success continued as it swiftly entered the prestigious 100 crore club within just two days of its release, solidifying its position as the fastest entrant into the club. Tiger 3, the latest installment in the blockbuster Tiger franchise, demonstrated its resilience, performing remarkably well despite a fractured holiday season. The movie is on track to touch the 150 crore mark, further underlining its box office dominance.

Salman Khan, known for turning his film releases into festive occasions for his fans, once again proved his star power as audiences showered immense love on Tiger 3. The film’s action-packed sequences and adventurous storyline garnered praise from viewers. Within three days of its release, Tiger 3 has already amassed a staggering 240 crore in global box office collections, showcasing its strong run both domestically and internationally.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and featuring a stellar cast including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, Tiger 3 hit theaters on November 12th, 2023. The film, released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, has not only secured the biggest opening weekend for the Tiger franchise but also stands as the highest opener for both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The success of Tiger 3 adds another milestone to Salman Khan’s illustrious career in the Indian film industry.

