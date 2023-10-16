Home

Entertainment

Tiger 3 Trailer: Did You Spot Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan? We Did!

Tiger 3 Trailer: Did You Spot Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan? We Did!

Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan spotted in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 trailer. Pathaan has come to help Tiger for his personal mission. Check inside!

Tiger 3 Trailer Did You Spot Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan We Did

Tiger 3 trailer has been released today, October 16, and Salman Khan is here to rule our hearts. After giving a glimpse at Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Salman Khan is here with his own mission in The Spy Universe’s Tiger 3. On Monday, the fans were treated with Tiger 3’s trailer and what mesmerised us apart from Salman Khan was Emraan Hashmi in a negative role.

Trending Now

The 2-minute-51-seconds video has Salman Khan as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger who saves his family from Pakistan. Amid the fight sequences, Salman calls his friend for help and says, “I need you for a mission, RAW ke liye nahi, personal hai”. It is obvious that Tiger has called Pathaan for help. The same Salman Khan said in Pathaan, “I would be going on a mission and needing Pathaan’s help”.

You may like to read

The trailer saw Salman Khan fighting with Emraan Hashmi but now with our eagle eyes, we spotted Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan who has come to help Tiger in a giant helicopter. We took a screenshot of the scene and zoomed it. It was a blink-and-miss shot!

A zoom in photo of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan in Tiger 3

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have shared a few more glimpses of Pathaan from Tiger 3 trailer:

Welcome to Pakistan.. Tiger Pakistan Main bachane ayega Tiger ko apna #Pathaan Kyun ki Pathaan ka wada hai Trailer jabrdast emran as a villain tremendous super dailoge #Tiger3Trailer #SalmanKhan #TigerKaMessage #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/AuTNKH35NK — Arnab SRK(JAWAN ) (@arnab_srk24217) October 16, 2023

Tiger 3 also has Katrina Kaif’s hot and sensuous towel fight with a female attacker where both of them are seen wrapped in just towels. The bold fight scene from the trailer takes all the limelight as it is choreographed so well. Fans have been loving the clip of Katrina and shared, “Thanks for sharing something new”.



Tiger 3 trailer was shared by Salman Khan on his Instagram handle. He captioned, “Tiger se dushmani sabko bhaari padti hai (Enmity with Tiger will prove fatal). This time it’s personal! Watch #Tiger3Trailer now. #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” Within minutes of its release, the trailer received a big shout-out from Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan who wrote, “Toooo Gooood.”

Watch the trailer of Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is arriving in cinemas on 12th November. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES