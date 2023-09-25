Home

Tiger 3 Trailer Launch: Salman Khan Aka Tiger Ka Message To Release On This Date

Aditya Chopra officially revealed during Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan that he was building the YRF Spy Universe. The Yash Raj head even unveiled the franchise logo.

Tiger Ka Message. (Image Credits: YouTube)

Salman Khan fans are waiting with bated breaths for his forthcoming action thriller Tiger 3. The trailer of the much-awaited drama will be revealed on YRF’s Foundation Day on September 27. Commemorating the birth anniversary of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra will reveal Tiger Ka Message, the precursor to Tiger during the trailer launch of the movie. If sources are to be believed, the video will show agent Tiger (Salman Khan) delivering an important message.

In addition to this, the trailer launch will also mark the start of the Tiger 3 promotional campaign. For those who do not know, Tiger 3 will be the fifth installment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

Sources claim that it was the success of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai that strengthened the belief of Yash Raj head Aditya Chopra that he could incorporate two more larger-than-life agents Kabir aka Hrithik Roshan in WAR and Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan, building the YRF Spy Universe. Refreshing your memory, Aditya Chopra officially revealed that he was building the YRF Spy Universe during Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and even unveiled the franchise logo.

We also first saw the first character crossover during Pathaan, which had Shah Rukh Khan sharing the screen space with Salman Khan after a very long time.

All About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 has been helmed by Maneesh Sharma. While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be seen reprising their roles from the original drama as Tiger and Zoya respectively, Emraan Hashmi will also play a crucial role in the movie. The ancillary cast of the movie will include names like Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey, Gavie Chahal, Vishal Jethwa, Revathi, Varinder Singh Ghuman, Rofique Khan, and Riddhi Dogra. Additionally, just like Pathaan, Tiger 3 will also see a crossover between the two superstars.

Pritam is on board the team as the music composer, whereas Anay Goswamy and Rameshwar S. Bhagat are part of the crew as cinematographers and editors respectively.

Tiger 3 was originally slated to reach the cinema halls on 21 April but was later pushed to Diwali 2023.

