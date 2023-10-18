Home

Tiger 3: The trailer of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 was released on Monday, October 16. The trailer received so much love from the fans and critics that in two days, the video on YouTube crossed over 45 million views. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who play Tiger and Zoya in the latest YRF Spy Universe film Tiger 3, thank people for the incredibly positive response to the Tiger 3 trailer. YRF Spy Universe films comprise of blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.

The trailer of Tiger 3 also made a record of crossing 1 million views in less than 30 minutes on day 1 of the release. A screenshot shared by the fan shows the views at 1.2 million in just 26 minutes.

Megastar salman khan Tiger 3 Trailer 1millon views 21 minutes and 225k like #Tiger3Trailer #Tiger3 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/B7D89wzd4P — Tufail Shaikh (@TufailS07231903) October 16, 2023



Salman and Katrina are thrilled with the unanimously positive response to the Tiger 3 trailer and also with the amount of love that people are showering on them. Their most iconic outing is the Tiger franchise in which both have sacrificed their everything to protect humanity at large.

Salman says, “I think what we are witnessing today as a response to the Tiger 3 trailer is simply outstanding. I have been fortunate to have films in my career that has given me a lot of love. But to get this volume of appreciation and to see this amount of frenzy after a trailer launch, is truly special and a rare feeling.”

He adds, “I’m happy that our trailer has hit all the right notes and people are supremely excited to watch Tiger 3 in cinemas! I’m also really touched by how people have reacted to seeing Katrina and me back as Zoya & Tiger. I’m aware that these two super-agents hold a special place in the hearts of audience and I’m glad that we have lived upto their expectations with the Tiger 3 trailer. I think people will be very happy seeing both of us in action, taking on our enemies shoulder to shoulder.”

Katrina says, “It is incredible to see the reaction that the trailer of Tiger 3 has got! It is simply phenomenal to have all this love come our way because the entire team has given their all to make Tiger 3 an action spectacle. This is the third film of the Tiger franchise and I’m well aware of the massive expectations that people have from Tiger 3. I’m happy that the trailer is getting unanimous love and it brilliantly sets the tone for the Tiger 3 campaign till release.”

She adds, “Tiger and Zoya are two pieces of the same puzzle. They are charismatic and daredevil when they work together as a unit and I’m thrilled to see how people are excited to see these two spies back in action, saving the day. If people have loved the trailer so much, I can confidently say that they will be blown away with what the film has to offer!”

Watch the trailer of Tiger 3

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release this Diwali, November 12, Sunday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

