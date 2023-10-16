Tiger 3 Trailer Reactions: Netizens Call Salman Khan ‘Mass Cinema Ka Baap’ – Check Tweets

Home

Tiger 3 Trailer Reactions: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have gifted their fans the best lon-awaited gift – the trailer of Tiger 3. The film directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) has not just given action-packed scenes but also Katrina Kaif’s hotness in a famous towel scene that everyone is talking about. In Tiger 3, Salman Khan is Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, Zoya’s husband and ex-RAW agent. Katrina Kaif plays the role of Zoya, Tiger’s wife and ex-ISI agent. In part 3, Tiger and Zoya have a son who is with Pakistani player Emraan Hashmi. This time, it’s about their personal missions.

Tiger 3 trailer has crossed 3 million views in an hour. It is already breaking the records! Netizens have ranked Tiger 3 on the number one position on Twitter (X). One of the users wrote, “The Mass Cinema Ka BAAP Is Back “. Another user wrote, “I just amazed with the actions stunts of #KatrinaKaif in #Tiger3 ..She looks very sharp..Maza aega “.

Check Tiger 3 Trailer Reactions Here:

Bhaijaan ne lagaayi hai aag! Tiger zinda bhi and Khoon-khaar bhi. Apne desh ke liye jaan ki baazi lagaane ko tayyaar, aa raha hai Tiger dobaara. #Tiger3 #Tiger3Trailer #TigerKaMessage #Tiger3TrailerOct16 #SalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif — @vipin mishra (@viplnt) October 16, 2023

Netizens LOVE Katrina Kaif’s Super Hot Look in Towel in Tiger 3

I’m more excited about the emo angle, if that clicks, HGOTY confirmed, action secenes are mind-blowing, Katrina masallah kya lagti hai , Emraan Hashmi Phir in sbke upr aata hai apna Tiger, bawaal bhnchod d#Tiger3Trailer — Armaan☔️ (@haryyaanvi) October 16, 2023

Watch Tiger 3’s Trailer:

Tiger 3 is arriving in cinemas on November 12. It will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

