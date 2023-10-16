Home

Entertainment

Tiger 3 Trailer: Salman Khan Roars Against Pak’s Emraan Hashmi, Katrina Kaif Gets Into a ‘Towel Fight’ – Watch

Tiger 3 Trailer: Salman Khan Roars Against Pak’s Emraan Hashmi, Katrina Kaif Gets Into a ‘Towel Fight’ – Watch

Tiger 3 trailer is here and it's everything that the fans of Salman Khan and the spy franchise demanded. Tiger has to decide between saving his family or country as Emraan Hashmi plays the devil from Pakistan.

Tiger 3 Trailer: Salman Khan Roars Against Pak's Emraan Hashmi, Katrina Kaif Gets Into a 'Towel Fight' - Watch

Tiger 3 movie trailer out: YRF released the grand trailer of its upcoming film ‘Tiger 3‘ on social media on Monday morning. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer is the big Diwali release this year and the fans are excited to see their favourite superstar returning to the screen in one of his most iconic roles ever. Salman is joined by Emraan Hashmi who plays the lead antagonist in the film – a Pakistani citizen who claims that Tiger destroyed his entire family and now he’s out to take revenge.

Trending Now

“Ab choice simple hai, ya toh apne desh ko bachao ya family ko” – the trailer is full of whistle-worthy dialogues that make your wait for the film even more difficult. In the next scene, Salman’s Tiger says “Aatishbaazi tumne shuru ki, ab khatm main karuga” and you find yourself totally enjoying the subtle humour and grandeur of YRF’s spy universe that, in fact, began with Ek Tha Tiger 11 years back.

You may like to read

Watch Tiger 3 trailer here:

Apart from Salman’s raw action and a surprise from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Katrina Kaif gets a special scene. The trailer of Tiger 3 shows the actor in a fight scene wearing nothing but a towel (whoever went back to Ranbir Kapoor’s iconic towel scene from Saawariya!). You also see her in the Dil Diyan Gallan mode – wearing a lovely lace bridal gown and dancing alongside Salman in a giant ballroom. Director Maneesh Sharma makes Tiger 3 deliver what it’s essentially known for – drama, action, romance, emotion, thrill and more than anything else, a constant element of surprise.

Tiger 3 takes the story forward from Pathaan and the SRK fans can expect a solid comeback of Tiger’s closest friend when he’s in need. In fact, the trailer shows Tiger talking to someone on call and telling him “I need you for a mission, Raw ka nahi hai, personal hai“, and fans are sure that the person on the phone is none other than Pathaan himself. What else? Gear up for a new surprise for the next film in the YRF spy universe which is Tiger vs Pathaan. Tiger 3 is expected to have a slight clue towards the end, hinting at the next film in the franchise where Tiger and Pathaan will be seen at loggerheads.

Tiger 3 will be hitting the screens on November 12, as the big Diwali release this year. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES