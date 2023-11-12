Home

Tiger 3 Twitter Review: Salman Khan Roars Louder Than Ever as Massy Tiger, SRK-Hrithik’s Cameo Steal The Show – Check Reactions!

Tiger 3 Twitter Review: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s action drama, Tiger 3, has finally made it to the big screens and how! The Maneesh Sharma film, which also features Emraan Hashmi in a significant part, chronicles the events of Pathaan, War, and Tiger Zinda Hai. It is the fifth entry in the spy universe created by Yash Raj Films. Tiger 3 is the third installment in the Tiger trilogy, which began with Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (2012), featuring Salman and Katrina as superspies Tiger and Zoya. Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) came after it. In addition to the trio, Tiger 3 stars Revathi, Ashutosh Rana, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, and Ranvir Shorey. Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir make a cameo appearance in the spy-thriller.

As the early morning screenings of Tiger 3, began on November 12, an overwhelming amount of fan enthusiasm transformed the occasion into a festive affair. Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s fans swamped X (formerly known as Twitter) with praises and special mentions. One of the users wrote, “A Gigantic Blockbuster, lot of Action, lot of Twist and Turn, Surprises Patriotic Emotion All of actors entry and phenomenal Interval Block. #SalmanKhan Soul of the movie, his actions and expression is Top level (sic).” The second user wrote, “This is the best Action film on Indian Cinema, ye movie Hollywoodjaisa feel deta. #Pathaan kuch nahi iske Samne. Bhaijaan is back #Tiger3Review (sic).”

Tiger 3 Early Reviews From Twitter

#Tiger3Review – Interval ⭐⭐⭐⭐ A Gigantic Blockbuster, lot of Action, lot of Twist and Turn, Surprises , Patriotic , Emotion, All of actors entry and phenomenal Interval Block #SalmanKhan Soul of the movie, his actions and expression is Top level.#KatrinaKaif #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/aIhb8T538U — nalla insaan (@_nalla_insaan_) November 12, 2023

OneWordReview…#Tiger3 : BLOCKBUSTER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Tiger is a WINNER and more than lives up to the humongous hype… #ManeeshSharma immerses us into the world of Mass Spy film,delivers a KING-SIZED ENTERTAINER A MUST WATCH #Tiger3Review #SalmanKhan #HappyDiwali… pic.twitter.com/uDLdoaHu9s — (@Gyan84s) November 12, 2023

#Tiger3Review

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #SalmanKhan ate the show 100%. The screenplay keeps u hooked with the perfect storyline from very 1st min till end. Best Salman Khan entry in history GOOSEBUMPS GUARANTEED! #EmraanHashmi phenomenal villain, never seen before… pic.twitter.com/i5Thpx2B6e — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) November 12, 2023

#Tiger3Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️( 4.5 ) GIGANTIC BLOCKBUSTER#Tiger3 movie watertight script, worldclass action, fast paced & thrilling screenplay. #SalmanKhan as Tiger yet again proves his mettle as the BIGGEST ACTION STAR & Delivered Terrifice Performance. #KatrinaKaif looking… pic.twitter.com/5paXeMAk85 — Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) November 12, 2023

#Tiger3Review : The TIGER Is Backkk And How #Tiger3 is a complete action thriller entertainer, there is not a single dull moment full of emotions, suspense, thrill and non-stop action. Failed to hear all the dialogues bcz public was going CRAZY even in multiplex.

No one… pic.twitter.com/aRoqbP1egY — DeviL PaSha (@iBeingAli_Pasha) November 12, 2023

#Tiger3Review -⭐⭐⭐⭐✨ One of the best movie of #YRFSpyUniverse , Storyline is brilliant and action is like hollywood standard, Act of All actors is phenomenal, More of Surprises !#SalmanKhan A One Man Show , who prove he’s the dady of Spy Universe. A Must watch#Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/2HdOEDy3UB — ♛ (@ISalman_Rules) November 12, 2023

Salman Khan is back, the one we knew, the one we loved. Tiger 3 is going to be the biggest blockbuster movie of this year and it has 10 times more action than Pathan and Jawan.#SalmanKhan | #Tiger3Review | #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/eexPUUL0b3 — s. (@BeinggSalmanics) November 12, 2023

#Tiger3Review 8/10⭐

#SalmanKhan‘s dialogue delivery & –

As always of him and audience went crazy at entry time.#KatrinaKaif looks gorgeous, and her action… pic.twitter.com/xGDmCvyXDl — (@filmy_view) November 12, 2023

#Tiger3Review: INDIAN CINEMA’S PRIDE #Tiger3 is a cinematic ride of crazy actions, emotions, & chemistry. U’ll find ‘em all in perfect proportion. #SalmanKhan -Just Perfection #ManeeshSharma has surprised with his best direction! Storyline is the king & keeps u hooked till… pic.twitter.com/YnkpuS2f4J — Shweta SK (@Shweta7770) November 12, 2023

#Tiger3Review –

A Gigantic Blockbuster, lot of Action, lot of Twist and Turn, Surprises Patriotic Emotion All of actors entry and phenomenal Interval Block #SalmanKhan Soul of the movie, his actions and expression is Top level.#Tiger3 #YRFSpyUniverse #Tiger3Day #Tiger3Diwali pic.twitter.com/JoPu5aQptS — Indian.flimss (@Indianfilmsss) November 12, 2023

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3? Let us know your thoughts!

