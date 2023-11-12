Top Recommended Stories

  Tiger 3 Twitter Review: Salman Khan Roars Louder Than Ever as Massy Tiger, SRK-Hrithik's Cameo Steal The Show – Check Reactions!

Published: November 12, 2023 10:47 AM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Tanya Garg

Tiger 3 Twitter Review: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s action drama, Tiger 3, has finally made it to the big screens and how! The Maneesh Sharma film, which also features Emraan Hashmi in a significant part, chronicles the events of Pathaan, War, and Tiger Zinda Hai. It is the fifth entry in the spy universe created by Yash Raj Films. Tiger 3 is the third installment in the Tiger trilogy, which began with Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (2012), featuring Salman and Katrina as superspies Tiger and Zoya. Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) came after it. In addition to the trio, Tiger 3 stars Revathi, Ashutosh Rana, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, and Ranvir Shorey. Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir make a cameo appearance in the spy-thriller.

As the early morning screenings of Tiger 3, began on November 12, an overwhelming amount of fan enthusiasm transformed the occasion into a festive affair. Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s fans swamped X (formerly known as Twitter) with praises and special mentions. One of the users wrote, “A Gigantic Blockbuster, lot of Action, lot of Twist and Turn, Surprises Patriotic Emotion All of actors entry and phenomenal Interval Block. #SalmanKhan Soul of the movie, his actions and expression is Top level (sic).” The second user wrote, “This is the best Action film on Indian Cinema, ye movie Hollywoodjaisa feel deta. #Pathaan kuch nahi iske Samne. Bhaijaan is back #Tiger3Review (sic).”

Tiger 3 Early Reviews From Twitter

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3? Let us know your thoughts!

