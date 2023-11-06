Home

Tiger 3’s Massive Day 1 Advance Ticket Sales Reach Rs 4.7 Crore, But Jawan is Still Miles Ahead – Check List

Tiger 3 Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's movie earns massive on the first day. But it is Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan that tops the list, check here.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 releases in theatres worldwide on the day of Diwali, November 12, Sunday. As per the film’s first-day advance booking numbers reported by Sacnilk.com, Tiger 3 is all set to make a new record for Hindi movies. The advance booking of Tiger 3 was opened on November 4’s second half. Though the date mentioned by the makers was November 5, Salman Khan surprised his fans by opening the bookings on November 4.

Here’s The Breakup of Tiger 3 Tickets Sold on Day 1:

According to sacnilk.com, Tiger 3‘s advance booking sales in India on day 1 from 2D format is Rs 45648429 (161187 tickets), from IMAX 2D format is Rs 1741790 (2767 tickets) and from 4DX format is Rs 306050 (514 tickets). The total collection is Rs 47696269 (4.77 Cr). There are in total 7658 shows that have been booked so far. The maximum number of people who will watch Tiger 3 on Day 1 are from Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat.

Language Format Gross Tickets Sold ATP Shows Hindi 2D Rs 45648429 161187 284 7490 Hindi IMAX 2D Rs 1741790 2767 652 116 Hindi 4DX Rs 306050 514 679 52 All India (Total) – Rs 47696269 [Rs 4.77 Cr] 164468 – 7658

Tiger 3 has surpassed Brahmastra, Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and War as reported by Manobala Vijayabalan. The film entered the list of Top 10 movies with maximum collection from advance booking on day 1. However, Jawan tops the chart with Rs 7,00,000, Baahubali 2 on second position with Rs 6,50,000 and Pathaan is the third position with Rs 5,56,000 collection.

Here’s the full list:

Jawan – Rs 7,00,000

Baahubali 2 – Rs 6,50,000

Pathaan – Rs 5,56,000

KGF Chapter 2 – Rs 5,15,000

Tiger 3 – Rs 4,70,000

War – Rs 4,10,000

Thugs Of Hindostan – Rs 3,46,000

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – Rs 3,40,000

Bharat – Rs 3,16,000

Sultan – Rs 3,10,000

Dangal – Rs 3,05,000

Brahmastra – Rs 3,02,000

Tiger 3 is predicted to earn Rs 100 crore on day 1 of the film release. While any film gets the maximum business from Saturday during a weekend, in this case, the makers will be organising special premiere shows and the earnings of these shows will be added to the first-day collection. As per a report published in Koimoi, Tiger 3 is going to have many special shows a day prior in North America and usually, the business of these shows gets counted as the opening day business.

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma of Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat fame and produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film is certified ‘UA’ and stands at 2 hours and 33 minutes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.