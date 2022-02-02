Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will resume filming for Tiger 3 at the luxurious Yash Raj Films studios in Mumbai on Saturday. As the Omicron wave appears to be subsiding across the country, Salman and Katrina Kaif will conclude the film’s final major outdoor schedule in New Delhi on February 14th.Also Read - Salman Khan in Touch With Sidharth Shukla's Mom After Actor's Demise, Asks Shehnaaz Gill to 'Stay Strong'

Salman Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of himself working out in the gym. He shared a photo of himself taken from behind on Instagram. As he does a chin-up in the photo, the actor's back muscles are on full display. He captioned the photo, "Getting back."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Fans instantly expressed their admiration and affection for the actor in the comments section. While most of them flooded the comments with heart and fire emojis, one of the users wrote, “Tiger is back.” Another user wrote, “real fitness icon.”

From this Saturday at YRF, Salman will resume the film’s final major schedule, and from February 14th onwards, the largest on-screen couple in Indian cinema, Salman-Katrina, will shoot the important Delhi schedule. YRF will continue to follow the same stringent COVID protocols that they have been implementing since the pandemic began. The duo is expected to arrive in Delhi on the 12th or 13th morning as per a well-placed trade source.

“YRF has done a commendable job in managing the shooting schedule of such a big film and that too in the pandemic. Now, all eyes are on them to pull off this Delhi schedule with strict mandates. Knowing them, they must have prepared themselves to a T. It is a very crucial schedule for the film and Salman-Kat will be filming for around 10-12 days in the national capital,” the source further reveals.

Are you excited to watch Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in their epic Tiger franchise? Watch this space for more updates.