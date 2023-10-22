Home

Tiger Nageswara Rao Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Ravi Teja’s Epic Actioner Sees Minor Rise in Earnings – Check Detailed Report

Tiger Nageswara Rao Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Ravi Teja-Nupur Sanon's period action-thriller witnessed minor growth on Sunday.

Tiger Nageswara Rao Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Tiger Nageswara Rao is going steady at the box office despite facing competition from Leo: Bloody Sweet, Bhagavanth Kesari, Ghost, Yaariyan 2 and Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. The teaser and trailer of the movie created a huge buzz as it is a biopic of the notorious thief and is set in 70s in the village named Stuartpuram. Ravi Teja worked on his body language, diction and getup in a never-seen-before character. The action sequences, VFX and sets in the trailer were hailed by fans as it was hailed as a PAN India entertainer.

WATCH TIGER NAGESWARA RAO PROMO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon)

TIGER NAGESWARA RAO SEES RISE IN BOX OFFICE COLLECTION ON SUNDAY

Although Tiger Nageswara Rao garnered Rs 6.55 Crore Net in India on its opening day, it witnessed a fall in collection on Saturday as it stood at Rs 4.13 Crore, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. However, the portal has estimated its Sunday collection at around Rs 4.50, which is better than the second day numbers. Since the film’s budget is estimated to be around Rs 50 Crore according to multiple media sources, the Monday test will define the movie’s future box office prospects. If it is able to retain its numbers in first weekend, it may be able to recover its budget.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF TIGER NAGESWARA RAO:

Friday: Rs 6.55 Crore

Saturday: Rs 4.13 Crore

Sunday: Rs 4.50 Crore

Total: Rs 15.16

NUPUR SANON SHARES HER WORKING EXPERIENCE WITH RAVI TEJA

Nupur Sanon, in an interaction with Outlook reacted to her debut in the Ravi Teja starrer and said, “I am very happy. I was wanting my debut to happen in one language. Now I am getting six times the love of the audience and in six different languages. I feel my debut has been worth the wait. Also, I am playing a very nice character in the film where I got to do commercial dance, fun, romantic scenes as well as intense and challenging scenes. So I got the best of both to do in my first film.” On her working experience with Ravi Teja, she told, “I got to learn a lot from him. As a newcomer, you want to have that great energy and it was amazing to work with him. He is such a secure actor and he helped me a lot in delivering my scenes. He loves to work with newcomers and he really puts his faith in newcomers. As a human, he is the most humble and honest man. He is a man of few words. It was an amazing experience to work with him.”

Tiger Nageswara Rao also features Gayathri Bharadwaj, Renu Desai, and Anupam Kher in crucial roles. The action-thriller is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts. It is co-produced by Mayank Singhaniya and Archana Agarwal and was released on October 20, 2023. Apart from Telugu, the film is also dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

