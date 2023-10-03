Home

Tiger Nageswara Rao Trailer: Ravi Teja’s Heist Actioner Hailed by Fans as it Brings ‘KGF’ Vibes – Check Reactions

Tiger Nageswara Rao Trailer: Ravi Teja's heist actioner is being hailed by fans as it brings 'KGF' vibes with high-octane fight scenes and VFX.

Tiger Nageswara Rao Trailer: Tiger Nageswara Rao is all set to grace the silver-screen with its massy action, high-octane VFX, powerful background score and suspense. The trailer of the period-action-thriller released on October 3, 2023, was lauded by netizens. The Ravi Teja starrer epic actioner also marks the movie debut of Kriti Sanon’s younger sister Nupur Sanon. The trailer opens up with auctioning at the Guntur Railway Station. The scene then shifts to an anonymous caller warning the police that the Cirkar Express running from Kakinada to Madras will be robbed. Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao is seen engaging in hand-to-hand combats and running above a moving train in a death-defying action sequence.

WATCH TIGER NAGESWARA RAO TRAILER:

CHECK FANS REACTION TO TIGER NAGESWARA RAO TRAILER:

#TigerNageswaraRao Trailer : “Tiger Hunt – Winner on Hands” #RaviTeja gives an outstanding performance. Action movie fans are captivated by his commanding screen presence. @DirVamsee made the most of the chance, as evidenced by his provocative storyline & terrific pic.twitter.com/RHdhhOzyXm — శివ ‼️ (@ShivaTheKaNTRi) October 3, 2023

Okka chedda vadni elevate cheyyadam lo KGF tarwatha ye cinema manalni impress cheyyaledu But believe me #TigerNageswaraRao Will do that now pic.twitter.com/UXoLIajAzs — dinosaur K (@Prabhas83932022) October 3, 2023

Dear @DirVamsee , congrats for trailer out , Its mindblowing We tamils want more screen here .. Kindly pass the message to producers KGF LEVEL … #TigerNageswaraRao pic.twitter.com/fLnun0eoGF — பாம் பக்கிரி (@PakkiriOfficial) October 3, 2023

#TigerNageswaraRao Trailer very Impressive

Can say recent best trailer of #RaviTeja — Sakthi (@Sakthi7301) October 3, 2023



Tiger Nageswara Rao is directed by Vamsee. It also stars Murali Sharma, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Jisshu Sengupta and Anupam Kher in crucial roles.

