Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani Breakup: Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, are frequently grabbing the headlines due to their dating rumours. Although they haven’t publicly admitted it, their dinner dates and PDAs on social media scream volumes about their alleged relationship. But reportedly all is not well between the couple. Tiger and Disha, who were rumoured to be dating for six years have reportedly parted ways. The two have worked together on the 2018 film Baaghi 2 and the song Befikra, in addition to numerous music videos.Also Read - Disha Patani Fitness: This Is How Ek Villain Returns Actress Maintains Her Lean And Fit Body - Watch Video

As per the Hindustan Times report, problems have arisen for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. A source close to the portal told that the two are no longer together. No one knows what happened between them but the two are single right now. Also Read - Disha Patani Speaks on Doing Intimate Scenes With John Abraham in Ek Villain Returns: 'No Complaints At All...'

The breakup has been confirmed by an unnamed acquaintance of Shroff to the same portal. Additionally, the couple will still follow each other on social media. He said, “We all got to know about it only in the last few weeks. He hasn’t really spoken about it with any of us. He is focused on his work with his trips to London and is doing fine, not affected much by the breakup.” Also Read - Disha Patani Flaunts Hot Hourglass Figure in Bold Neon Bralette And Sparkly Skirt - See Pics

Disha Patani’s Birthday Post For Tiger Shroff:

Tiger Shroff’s Birthday Post For Disha Patani:

Having said this, the two remain cordial post their breakup.