Tiger Shroff Breaks Silence on Dating Rumours: Tiger Shroff always makes up to the headlines and his dating life is a hot topic among rumour mills. Tiger, otherwise known for his chiseled physique and risqué martial arts sequences in action-flicks has been quite in the news off-lately. The Heropanti 2 actor’s alleged break-up with rumoured girlfriend and Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani has been making the rounds everywhere. Tiger’s fans could have reasons to rejoice as there are possibilities that the actor may have moved on. Tiger is reportedly dating Akanksha Sharma, his co-actor from the 2021 music video Casanova as per multiple media sources. The duo also appeared in another music video I am a Disco Dancer 2.0. The former co-actors recently had an interactive conversation on Instagram as Akanksha wished Tiger on his birthday. Tiger has recently denied the claims though.Also Read - Raksha Bandhan Review: Akshay Kumar Starrer is Old-School Hindi Cinema That Reflects The Evils of Dowry in Indian Metros

Tiger, in his interaction with E Times said that, “it is not true.” The actor didn’t mention anything regarding partying ways with Disha Patani. He only clarified that he is not dating Akanksha. Tiger and Disha broke-up after their six-year romance as media reports. Tiger and Disha never went exclusive about their relationship status and always remained tight-lipped on their dating life. According to a BL report Disha wanted to get married to Tiger but the latter wanted to wait for sometime. Reports of their break-up started speculating more after Tiger’s father Jackie Shroff stated that his son has no plants to get hitched anytime soon. Also Read - Ananya Panday Speaks on Boycott Trend on Social Media Ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha And Raksha Bandhan Release: 'Everyday Someone is...'

Akanksha is a model and has done several commercials with A-listers like Mahesh Babu, Karthi, and Varun Dhawan. She made her South film debut with Trivikrama in 2020. Tiger will next be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Screw Dheela and Ganpath: Part One directed by Vikas Bahl. He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Rambo in the pipeline. Disha’s upcoming films include Yodha, KTina and Project K. Speculations on Mohit Suri’s Malang 2 are also rife. Also Read - Disha Patani Oozes Oomph in Hot Golden Bralette With Sexy Matching Lehenga, Krishna Shroff Reacts 'Whaaat?'

