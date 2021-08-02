Mumbai: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has faced several criticisms and trolling for his looks, acting skills, and more since the time he made his debut with the film ‘Heropanti’ in 2014. The actor says that as long as he gets more love than hate on social media, he is mostly unaffected by the trollers. Recently the actor sat down with Arbaaz Khan for a conversation as part of the chat show Pinch Season 2. As the theme of the show was to address some of the trolls and mean comments on social media about the celebrity guest, Tiger read out comments in which mostly he is bullied for the way he looks and on his acting skills.Also Read - Disha Patani Praises Tiger Shroff’s Sister Krishna Shroff in Every Instagram Photo, Fans Say ‘Bhabhi- Nanad Ka Pyar’

To answer all his trolls, Tiger said, “I know from the time my first film was released people said ‘ye ladka hai ya ladki’, people commented on my face and said I look like a girl. And then they see my body! A section of people loves me for my action scenes etc. As long as love is coming in for me from my fans, I am ok. I have decided to make my own space in Bollywood, I have chosen a separate path for myself. When you try and create something of your own, there are hurdles but I take it on.” Also Read - When Tiger Shroff Recalled ‘Worst’ Phase Of His Life: 'Our House Was Sold, We Were Bankrupt'

He also said, “when it comes to trolling, it is at times scary how a nameless, faceless individual could say anything about anybody without getting caught!” Also Read - Disha Patani Is 'Just Chilling' As She Grooves To 'Ty Dolla $ign' In New Video, BF Tiger Shroff Is Impressed

One of his trolls made a comment that Tiger read out, “Are you virgin?” to which the actor quipped, “I am a virgin like Salman (Khan) bhai!”

The episode of Arbaaz Khan’s ‘Pinch Season 2’ releases on August 3.

-With inputs from IANS