Mumbai: Tiger Shroff started his Bollywood career with his debut in Heropanti and now, seven years after its release, Tiger is all set for its part two. In fact, the first schedule of the movie's second part has been finished. Director Ahmed Khan has already completed about 2 weeks of shooting the film with Tiger in Mumbai.

A leaked picture from the sets of the film has now gone viral, which sees Tiger Shroff sporting an uber-cool black suit look.

A source says, “Everything went off very smoothly. ‘Heropanti 2’ has started off very well on a very positive note. Tiger was in full elements on the set.”

‘Heropanti’ franchise is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala who has invested a lot in standing behind youngsters who have made a mark in Bollywood. Adds the source, “Sajid’s script sense has just been right for the dynamic youth who are enthusiastic in taking their career ahead and getting established in Bollywood. He loves backing the youth and has an eye for talent.”

‘Heropanti’, which released in May 2014 and was a blockbuster, had Kriti Sanon opposite Tiger, while ‘Heropanti 2’ will see Tara Sutaria as the female lead. A R Rehman has been assigned to set the music score of ‘Heropanti 2’.