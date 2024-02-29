Home

Tiger Shroff Opens Up On Dealing with Failure In Film Industry, ‘I Take It To Heart…’

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in a podcast with Neha Dhupia, he recently revealed the difficult times as an action hero he had to undergo and accept his fate. Read along.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor, Tiger Shroff who is all set to feature in his upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featuring alongside Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The highly anticipated film has been making quite a lot of buzz around the town since the film is promoting its films in India. After dropping two songs from the film it is highly likely that Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s upcoming film will be loved by the audience. In a recent talk show with Neha Dhupia, Tiger Shroff revealed the struggles he had to undergo after once his film went flop. Read along.

Tiger Shroff Opens Up About Dealing with Film’s Failure

In conversation with Neha Dhupia, Tiger Shroff added, “I really take it to heart because, you know, I put in a lot of effort into every one of my films, and primarily because I’m an action hero. There’s a lot that it takes, you know, in terms of the physical, mental, emotional stress that I put on myself going through those sequences just to, you know, make it larger than life. The whole team (sic).”

Tiger also brought up the aspect of how difficult it is for the actor to be a part of an action sequence film, and he also mentioned how important it is to raise the bar in an action film. Tiger Shroff expressed, “I mean, then I start questioning myself, was it worth it and this and that. But it sort of takes about a week for me to be in that zone. And then once I’m out, once I start working on the next, it sort of eases out and gets better (sic).”

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release

The highly anticipated film will also feature Akshay Kumar in the lead role alongside Tiger Shroff. Apart from the duo, the film also features actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

In the film, it is anticipated that Akshay and Tiger will be playing the role of courageous soldiers, who are dedicatedly fighting against the threat to India’s security. Produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, the action-thriller movie is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie is also expected to hit the theaters in April on the occasion of Eid 2024.

What are your thoughts on Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s upcoming action-thriller movie? Stay tuned for more updates on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

