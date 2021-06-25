Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram story to pay an emotional ode to the King of Pop, Legendary artist Michael Jackson on his 12th death anniversary. He wrote ‘Rest In Peace Chosen One’ with a heart and king emojis with a picture of his idol, that features him performing one of his signature dance steps. Tiger who has expressed his admiration for the popular singer before added one of MJ’s popular songs ‘Rock With You’ to his story alongside the pop singer’s picture. Also Read - Jackie Shroff Spills The Beans on Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's Relationship And Future

Followed by this the Baaghi actor also added a series of videos on his stories from his old performance, where he is seen replicating Michael Jackson’s signature dance moves in order to pay his homage to the late star. In one of the videos, Tiger is seen imitating a dance step called backslide, which was renamed by Michael as the moonwalk and became famous as his style of dancing. Also Read - WATCH: David Warner Does a Tiger Shroff, Video Goes Viral

Born in Garry, Indiana on August 29, 1958, Michael Joseph Jackson was a singer, songwriter, and dancer, he was also known as the ‘King of Pop’ and one of the best selling music artists of all time, he has more than 150 songs to his credit, he is popularly reminisced for his songs like ‘Billie Jean’, ‘Rock With You’, ‘Man in The Mirror’, ‘Give Into Me’, ‘Lost Children’, among others.

Michael Jackson died at the age of 50 at his residence in Los Angeles on June 25, 2009, after suffering from cardiac arrest caused by a Propofol overdose prescribed by his personal doctor, who was later arrested for the murder case.

Tiger Shroff has earlier played the role of a Michael Jackson fan in his film Munna Michael. His protagonist uses ‘Michael’ in his name as a symbol of his love for the legend.

On the work front, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2, a sequel to his debut film, Heropanti, opposite Tara Sutaria. The Film will hit the screens on 16 july, 2021.