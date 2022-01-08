Mumbai: Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff is keeping his fans and followers entertained with his social media posts. In the latest post, Tiger showed off his killer dance moves while grooving to BTS ‘Butter’. Recently, Tiger took to Instagram to share a video of himself flaunting amazing dance moves with his dance guru. The video has gone viral in the virtual world. BTS’ Butter song has grabbed the honour of having the most-sold digital song of the year in the world. It’s a great treat for BTS Army to watch Bollywood superstar jamming on K-pop group’s number.Also Read - Kriti Sanon To Lead 5 Mega Projects In 2022, Says 'Lot To Look Forward To'

In the video, Tiger Shroff was seen wearing a black vest while pairing it with a green cargo and a round hat on the head. On the other hand, his dance guru wore a white vest and shorts with a matching cap. The clip is winning hearts, and earned her a lot of love from fans and her friends, including Disha Patani, Shaan, Krishna Shroff, Ayesha Shroff, Dharmesh. Disha Patani has also repeatedly expressed love for BTS and never shied away from admitting that she is a die-hard fan of BTS. She once revealed that she is a member of the fandom, ARMY. Back then, she also shared a snapshot of the group’s hit song Boy With Luv and said that she was obsessed with the track. Also Read - 'BTS Seoul Concert In March To Be Held Without a Hitch' BigHit Makes It Clear

Watch Tiger Shroff’s video dancing to BTS Butter:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)



Tiger is popular for his flexible body and dancing skills and has been part of many music videos and special songs. Also Read - BTS Jungkook Asks ARMY 'What Should We Do?' As He Gets Bored, J-Hope Has A Perfect Get Together Plan

BTS has grabbed the honour of having the most-sold digital song of the year in the United States for the second time. ‘Butter’ topped the charts in the country with 1.89 million downloads sold, according to an annual year-end report released by MRC Data and Billboard jointly on Thursday (US Time), Yonhap news Agency reported.